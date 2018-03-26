PGA Ryder Cup Returning to Chaska in 2028

× Expand Ryder Cup at Hazeltine

The PGA has just announced that the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska will host the 47th Ryder Cup in 2028, making it the first American venue to ever host a second Ryder Cup.

The news was announced in a video this morning with the help of the 2018 U.S. Curling Team.

Hazeltine first hosted the Ryder Cup in 2016, when the U.S. Team took home a 17–11 victory. The course began its long tradition of hosting major championships more than 50 years ago and has since accommodated such events as the U.S. Women’s Open (1966; 1977), the U.S. Open (1970; 1991), the U.S. Senior Open (1983), and the PGA Championship (2002, 2009).

Robert Trent Jones designed Hazeltine—which takes its name from nearby Lake Hazeltine—in 1962, and his son Rees later enhanced it in 2002 and 2005. The par-72 course is pure Minnesota, sprawling with rolling hills, prairies, woodlands, and of course, lakes. It is also consistently ranked among America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses.

PGA of America and Hazeltine officials will gather on April 10 in Chaska to discuss the details of the 2028 Ryder Cup.

