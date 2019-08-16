This 17-Foot-Tall Paul Bunyan Statue Could Be Yours!

× Expand Courtesy of the State of Minnesota Surplus Services Paul Bunyan Statue at the Minnesota State Fair

State Fair enthusiasts, gather 'round. Are you a collector? A hoarder? Do you have an inkling for Minnesota folklore, or a taste for making a statement? An eye for a gimmick that could serve as the ultimate icebreaker for conversations to come? An empty shed?

There's currently an auction for the giant Paul Bunyan figure that resides in the Eco Experience building at the State Fairgrounds, that's being sold "on behalf of the Pollution Control Agency." We can speculate as to why they've decided to part ways with Paul–he takes up too much space? He terrified young children when he was supposed to give them ecological facts? Paul Bunyan is actually bad for the environment?

According to the auction website, the statue is 17-feet-tall, 6-feet-wide, and 8-feet-deep (as this sculpt is crouching). His body, arms, and head hang from the ceiling, while the 100 pound legs sit on the ground for stability. Once Paul's skeleton is in position, his pants and shirt are attached with Velcro, while plastic bags and film are stuffed into his pants to fill out his shape. The axe comes in two pieces and is wired to Paul's hand.

It takes approximately 3-4 hours to assemble and one hour to take the statue apart. A scissor lift and fork lift are required to break down the six pieces.

As of this writing, the highest bid is at $50. A small price to pay for this lumberjack's heart.