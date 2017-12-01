Panic on Nicollet Mall: The Search for Santa Claus

× Expand Santa photos From left to right: The author at Dayton's with her sister and a total stranger; Kim Jackson, our art director, with the boss; editor Andrea Lahouze's daughter with Minneapolis's last department store Santa.

I can still remember those animatronic elves and how they hammered away—tap-tap-tap—on their wooden airplanes. It was 1970 and I was gamboling with my family at Santa’s Workshop, the seasonal holiday show at the downtown Minneapolis Dayton’s. I was 6 years old, and being granted access to those elf-sized rooms in the eighth-floor auditorium felt no less exotic than a trip to the actual North Pole. We didn’t care that our private audience with Santa himself proved to be, as always, mildly traumatic. The shyness, the fear—it was worth it to witness that magical world.

That’s not how I felt in 1974, when Dayton’s went artsy with an exhibit called Grandma Moses’ Christmas in the Country. This show featured no elves, no reindeer, no fluffy plastic snowflakes that twinkled violet in the spotlights. Instead, we got a papier-mâché cow that rocked back and forth over what looked like a cardboard snowbank. This ode to folk art was such a letdown that, even at age 10, I was tempted to call B.S. on the entire deal.

In the aughts, I shepherded my own children through the holiday presentation at Dayton’s . . .or was it Marshall Field’s . . . or Macy’s? We’d often stick around for the late, great Holidazzle Parade, the Nicollet Mall processional with the soul of a lightbulb factory.

And then, all those decades of downtown celebration came to an anticlimactic end with the closing of Macy’s flagship Minneapolis store last March, as part of a nationwide restructuring. When some of the figurines—including a legless Jacob Marley, from A Christmas Carol—landed in the store’s liquidation tag sale? Well, that was the final insult. Thankfully, the Minnesota Historical Society spirited away Cinderella, Pinocchio, and Professor Severus Snape from Harry Potter. You can view them—at a distance—in the digital archives.

So what are we to do now that the most popular holiday attractions have become the stuff of museums? So far, the new owners of the Dayton’s building have been too busy with redevelopment plans to consider a new regimen of winter cheer at the iconic site.

In the meantime, the Holidazzle in Loring Park has reemerged as a lovely place to ice skate and take in the winter lights. The parade is gone, replaced by a European-style Christmas market. This affair combines food and retail vendors with musical performances and outdoor movies. A highlight for the pagan celebrant? Artist Christopher Lutter-Gardella’s massive interactive Wolf and Moose lighting exhibits (November 24–December 23, Loring Park, holidazzle.com).

I’ll also take my family to Orchestra Hall, which hosts a roster of holiday concerts, from Bach’s Christmas Oratorio to Home for the Holidays. The latter is a collaboration between the Minnesota Orchestra, storyteller laureate Kevin Kling, and Theater Latté Da’s Peter Rothstein, and interweaves live music with tales of other people’s holiday tribulations (December 21, minnesotaorchestra.org). Then, we’ll walk down Hennepin to check out Energy: Made Here, a sprawling public art exhibit where local artists display their work in the windows of vacant storefronts. The 20-odd windows aren’t specifically geared toward the holidays, but they do represent a colorful showcase of our city’s creative scene (Hennepin Avenue between 5th and 10th streets, December 19–March 21, madeheremn.org).

For a hit of undiluted Christmas romance—a classier evocation of those tap-tap-tapping elves—nothing beats the dressed-up Christmas trees in the period rooms at the American Swedish Institute (November 11–January 7, asimn.org). The museum also offers Thursday-night Spirited Glögg Tours, where you can swig a cup or three of spiced booze.

Santa makes an ASI fly-by December 2–3. But if my (now-teenage) kids still believed, I’d be tempted to spring for a private home meet-and-greet with “Santa” Carlucci. One of the Twin Cities’ most celebrated real-beard Santas, the guy joyfully and earnestly channels the spirit of St. Nick—without the lines (yoursantatoo.com). It can’t replace the dearly departed eighth floor at Dayton’s. But somewhere in the Cities, the North Pole remains open for business.

