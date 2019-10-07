Our Favorite Viral Lizzo Moments

× Expand Photograph by Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com Lizzo

Lizzo is more than a viral star, having put years of work into building her career to what it is today. But everything she seems to touch turns into Internet gold. Now, as she's on track to become the next female rapper with the biggest hit on the Billboard charts, retrace her rise to the top captured via social media.

When Lizzo Hit the Shoot After Playing the Flute

× HAVE U EVER SEEN A BITCH PLAY FLUTE THEN HIT THE SHOOT? pic.twitter.com/aVy3E6kIVF — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) October 20, 2018

One of Lizzo's early viral moments that started it all. After a fierce solo armed with her Sasha Flute over a rework of Kendrick Lamar's Big Shot, Lizzo and her dancers perfectly nailed the shoot without skipping a beat. 10/10

Lizzo Saying “Bye Bitch”

× a short compilation of @lizzo saying "bye bitch". yeah i stan pic.twitter.com/Sy9Q5XHJiA — carlos (@hymnlessanimal) September 3, 2019

If you ever are trying to leave a boring conversation that's going nowhere, might we suggest Lizzo's preferred exit strategy?

Lizzo Performs at the VMAs

×

Whomst among us can forget when Lizzo twerked in front of a giant butt manufactured in Burnsville and paid homage to Prince at this year’s VMAs? Once a hometown hero, always a hometown hero.

Blame It on the "Juice"

×

Her first single to breakthrough mainstream charts, once could argue that "Juice" signaled a new direction in her sound–and would become her signature catchphrase as she dominated the radio.

Lizzo Lands an Elle Cover

Remember when Lizzo broke the Internet when she got her own Elle cover? How could you forget?

Lizzo Performs at the BET Awards

×

Who said you can’t have your cake and eat it too? For her BET performance, Lizzo donned a veil and performed with her crew atop a wedding cake. Can we have a slice?

Lizzo Visits the Tiny Desk

×

Public media's favorite venue is NPR's Tiny Desk, where artists perform unplugged, acoustic versions of their songs. If you weren't already in the know, from the opening notes of "Cuz I Love You" Lizzo proved once and for all that she has 👏 the 👏 range. 👏

Lizzo for Ursula

With her brief cameo in Hustlers, Lizzo made sure to own every second she appeared on-screen. Although Melissa McCarthy is rumored to star as the underwater octo-witch in Disney’s upcoming live action remake of The Little Mermaid, does she have the vocal chops? Did she paint herself purple? That takes dedication, and we’re still here to #MakeLizzoUrsula. I'm sure Lizzo is over this, leaving us to be poor, unfortunate souls.

Lizzo X The Artistocats

× OOOOOHHHHHHH MY GOD https://t.co/saOY2jyYHL — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) September 28, 2019

Everybody wants to be a cat… Or Lizzo. This mash-up of the iconic jazzy-cat Disney movie with the opening piano chords of Truth Hurts has us finally ready to take a DNA test. Turns out… we’re in love.

“Boys” Becomes a Meme

× I like Big Boys pic.twitter.com/uFiKFG5OnN — Zach Price (@price_zach) June 24, 2019

After first appearing on TikTok, Lizzo’s earworm “Boys” turned into a meme this year that spread across Twitter—isn’t that when you know you’ve made it? Here's one version featuring lizards, because why not?

Wearing the Marc Jacobs Coat to the Airport After the Met Gala

× Today’s mood: @lizzo walking through the airport in her met gala outfit pic.twitter.com/ZAawmjVI65 — cory andersen (@CAnder723) May 7, 2019

When you wear a fab pink-feathered coat to the Met Gala, you can’t just hang it in the closet the next day. Lizzo turned “airport style” up a notch with her post-Gala look: camo joggers, cat-eye sunglasses, a stuffed monkey wearing an eye mask, and the psychadelic-flamingo-meets-Big-Bird coat. Goals.

Actually, All of Lizzo at the Met Gala

× BIG BITCH ON THE MET GALA CARPET HOE THANK YOU JESUS AND @MARCJACOBS I LOOK GOID AS HELL pic.twitter.com/vUcajGmhi5 — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) May 7, 2019

Our girl slayed in the aforementioned outerwear (paired with a flowy pink gown, bright eye shadow, and a bubblegum wig), but she also seemed to have just the best time at the year’s most fashionable party.