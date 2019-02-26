The Ordway Announces 2019-20 Broadway Series

× Expand Photograph courtesy of the Ordway Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

Groundhog Day, The Color Purple, and Smokey Joe's Cafe will all hit the stage as part of the Ordway Center for Performing Arts 2019-20 Broadway series.

The six shows in the series feature productions new to the Twin Cities market, with a mix of reimagined Broadway classics and three locally produced Ordway originals.

“This season is bursting with astonishing shows that are hilarious, uplifting and romantic,” said Rod Kaats, the Ordway’s producing artistic director. “These magical adventures, modern fairytales, stories of empowerment, and reimagined classics are bold, fresh, and innovative and can only be seen at the Ordway.”

From September 9–22, Smokey Joe’s Cafe will lead the series roster. This restaged version of Broadway’s longest running musical revue will arrive in Minnesota for the first time, and promises to be high-energy and imaginatively-staged.

The New One with Mike Birbiglia (Orange Is the New Black, Billions, and Broad City) will makes its Minnesota debut October 17–19. Straight from Broadway, the comedy tells Birbiglia's story about parenting in a new way that Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda has called “as perfect a night as you’re gonna get.”

Then comes Ever After from December 3–29, a modern musical take on the Cinderella story based on the 1998 Drew Barrymore film. Produced as an Ordway original, the show will make its Minnesota debut as it competes with the Children's Theatre Company own holiday spin on the classic fairytale that month.

The Broadway touring production of Once on This Island will stop at the Ordway February 4–9, 2020, and will be a radically restaged version of the Caribbean adventure story. The revival was nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning Best Revival of a Musical in 2018, and this will be the first time it appears on a Minnesota stage.

The Broadway revival of The Color Purple is coming to the Ordway March 31–April 5, 2020. The 2016 Tony award-winner for Best Revival of a Musical, the story based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller and Steven Spielberg's Oscar-nominated film is touring locally for the first time.

Closing out the season is the Groundhog Day musical from July 21–Aug. 9, 2020, making its regional premiere at the Ordway, based on the iconic Bill Murray film where the weatherman Phil Connors relives the same day over and over.

2019-2020 Broadway season subscriptions are available at Ordway.org or by calling the ticket office at 651-224-4222.