Online Shop These Independent MN Bookstores

With the governor's stay-at-home order and the population hunkering down in self-quarantine, now's a great time to work through your reading list–especially if you can socially-distance from your smartphone long enough to keep your attention span focused on finishing a book. Finally, there's time to read. While bookstores may be closed to foot traffic, many independent shops around the cities still have online ordering available. If you can't find what you're looking for, consider browsing on BookShop, a site that redistributes a portion of its sales to indies. Keep your dollars circulating locally, and read up on some book recommendations by the Minnesotans who know best.

Birchbark Books

Deacon King Kong, by James McBride:

“First of all, it's hilariously funny! It's a community living in basically one set of buildings, trying to negotiate the craziness of life on Earth. It has beautiful church ladies, miraculous cheese, a soulful mobster trying to reform, an invasion of ants, and a lot of good cheer and kindness. It's a really good book for right now because it's not intense it's intensely funny!"

-Louise Erdrich, birchbarkbooks.com

This Town Sleeps, by Dennis E. Staples:

“A debut novel from an Ojibwe author from Bemiji, MN, it is a beautiful portrayal of a secret, gay romance between Marion, a gay Ojibwe man and Shannon, a closeted white man in the small Northern Minnesotan town they are both from. Magical realism enters the story as Marion attempts to investigate the murder of an old classmate.”

-Nadine, birchbarkbooks.com

Content Bookstore

The Glass Hotel, by Emily St. John Mandel:

“Emily St. John Mandel (beloved by indies for her 2014 novel Station Eleven) has astonished us again with The Glass Hotel. She has a tender, incisive imagination for the inner lives of her characters, and the gripping plot–elegantly built around the collapse of a Ponzi scheme–tie their intimate experiences to global events in a way that feels relevant, honest, and comforting right now. Bonus: unlike Station Eleven, The Glass Hotel is 100% pandemic-free.”

-Jessica, contentbookstore.com

Cream and Amber

The Giver of Stars, by JoJo Moyes:

“This book is a quick read, entertaining, and nothing like what's going on in the world today. The characters are compelling and explore the depths of friendship; something we could all use right now.”

-Katie Terhune, creamandamber.com

Drury Lane Books

Walking the Old Road: A People's History of Chippewa City and the Grand Marais Anishinaabe, by Staci Lola Drouillard:

"Visitors to Drury Lane Books are always asking for local stories and history of the North Shore, and for years we didn't have many Native Ojibwe stories to offer. Staci Droulliard's new book fills that gap with oral histories, memoir, and research about Chippewa City, an once-bustling Ojibwe settlement near modern-day Grand Marais. Droulliard's lyrical and evocative writing, along with many original photographs, bring the history alive."

-Gwen Danfelt, drurylanebooks.indielite.org

Fair Trade Books

All the Marvelous Potential: Robert Kennedy's 1968 Tour of Appalachia by Matthew Algeo:

“Kennedy believed that government had a role in alleviating poverty and elevating opportunities for everyone. This is something that we're seeing in stark relief in this moment of crisis. Reading this history reminded me of what's possible and underscored one of RFK's resounding appeals. ‘Some men see things as they are and ask why, I see things that have never been, and ask why not.’”

-Richard Gerard Malinchoc-Devoe, fairtradebooksrw.com

Magers & Quinn Booksellers

Next Chapter

Titus Groan, by Mervyn Peake:

“The story of a scheming kitchen-boy's precipitous rise and fall, filled to the brim with drowning girls! Desolate swamps! Hungry owls! And the word umbrageous! The Gormenghast books shade Tolkien with Forster with Nabokov and a little bit The Castle of Otranto. This book is for the impressionable youth who needs to move beyond lords of rings and wheels of time-- and it's for the reader of serious-stories-only who must yet learn fantasy is realer than the real.”

-Emily, nextchapterbooksellers.com

Underland, by Robert Macfarlane:

“This is a tour of the vast world hidden below earth's surface. Macfarlane's journeys to subterranean rivers, a physics lab investigating dark matter, the catacombs of Paris, and further, weave history, mythology, and culture with complex scientific principles in clear yet poetic language. Delightful and educational all at once!”

-Kellin, nextchapterbooksellers.com

Once Upon a Crime

Murder at the Mena House, by Erica Ruth Neubauer

“We all need a distraction right now and traveling to 1920s Egypt to solve a good old-fashioned murder with a witty heroine is the perfect escape!”

-Devin Abraham, onceuponacrimebooks.indielite.org

Red Balloon

InvestiGators, by John Patrick Green:

"It's a hilarious graphic novel about two super-spy alligators investigating Chef Gustavio Mustachio's moustache. It's perfect for kids who love Dog Man and are looking for their next funny read."

-Joan Trygg, redballoonbookshop.com

SubText Books

Valley Booksellers

Brave Enough, by Jessie Diggins:

“She is a home-town girl and excellent role model with a story to tell. We were so sad to have to cancel her book launch in early April but have signed copies available for readers who want to be inspired.”

-Gretchen West, valleybookseller.com

Zenith Bookstore

Straight Man, by Richard Russo:

“Straight Man by the Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo is a classic in my family. My wife and I read it every year. It's gut-clutching, tear-dropping, laugh-out-loud funny about a dysfunctional English department in a Midwest state college. As someone who is glued 24/7 to social media, and the horrific news about the spread of Covid-19 this makes for a perfect escape. Sometimes you just need to laugh and forget your troubles, and this is exactly what the book doctor orders.”

-Bob Dobrow, zenithbookstore.com