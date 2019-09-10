Where to Celebrate Oktoberfest Around the Twin Cities

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Schell's Oktoberfest

The first Oktoberfest was more than 200 years ago. On October 12, 1810, Prince Ludwig of Bavaria hosted a wedding celebration and invited the common people of Munich–gasp! At the time, this went against customs and would have been a big shock. The wedding festivities lasted five days and were so popular that the next year, they did it again!

Bavaria (landlocked and completely surrounded by Germany) soon moved the festival to September to savor the warmer weather. Traditional Oktoberfests start in September and end the first weekend in October.

Moral of the story: Oktoberfest does not have to be in October! Celebrate September, fall, and the golden water of the gods (beer) with these local festivals.

St. Paul Oktoberfest is the self-proclaimed most authentic Oktoberfest in Minnesota. Produced by the Germanic-American Institute, the festival is free and includes tons of live music, dachshund races, and bier-drinking contests, plus a stone-holding competition that’s sure to bring some heavy competition. Sept. 13-14

Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter’s Oktoberfest in Stillwater is 21-plus on Fridays and Saturdays, with family-friendly activities on Sunday. Don’t forget your hammer for the Hammerschlagen. Sept. 13-15, 20-22

Longville Oktoberfest is a small-town-type festival, with local businesses offering specials and themed offerings, and a scavenger hunt downtown and a beer garden. Sept. 14

Delano Oktoberfest along the new riverfront park area includes Oktoberfest beer by Lupine Brewing Co., a market with local vendors, and German food from small Minnesota vendors. Sept. 21

Downtown Oktoberfest Pub Crawl in Grand Forks, North Dakota, is celebrating its third year with more than 10 local watering holes. Stamp your pub crawl card and turn it in by 10 p.m. for a chance at prizes. Sept. 21

Das Beste Oktoberfest is the oldest Oktoberfest in the Midwest at 59 years strong. Put aside that Packer rivalry and raise a stein and prost in your lederhosen along the Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Sept. 26–29

Your Oktoberfest Pub Crawl in downtown Hibbing may become more of a pub stumble after a few local brews at Grandma’s in the Park, Boomtown Brewery, and Mr. Nick’s Corner Bar, among others. Sept. 28

Start growing your beards for the Oktoberfest Weekend at the Renaissance Festival. Beard and sauerkraut-eating contests are just the beginning. Harken back to your college days with Bier Pong. Sept. 28-29

Twin Cities Oktoberfest celebrates its 10th anniversary with Summit Brewing Co. and northern Vineyards Winery in the Progress Building at the State Fair. Because after a month, who doesn’t want to head back to the State Fairgrounds in lederhosen and plaid? Oct. 4-5

New Ulm Oktoberfest is a gathering place for lederhosen-wearers and polka-lovers. Downtown’s celebration includes a parade, stein-holding contest, and horse-drawn trolley rides. Oct. 4-5, 11-12

Like the German version of a Russian nesting doll, New Ulm’s Oktoberfest has a few surprises inside. Jump around (and avoid looking like the famed Grape Lady) at Morgan Creek Vineyard’s annual Grape Stomp on October 5, also part of New Ulm’s Oktoberfest. Schell’s Brewery has peacocks at their Oktoberfest celebration on October 12.