A Hotshot N.Y.C. Director Takes a Spin at the Guthrie

× Expand Illustration by Tim Bower Illustration of 'The Royal Family' performance at the Guthrie Theater

Rachel Chavkin is getting caught up on housework when she answers her cell. It’s early December and, for the 36-year-old New Yorker, doing chores during an interview is par for the course.

She’s busy. One of the hottest directors in the N.Y.C. theater scene, Chavkin got that way by feverishly working, often on multiple projects that were means to varied ends. “What I’m most proud of in my career is its eclecticism,” Chavkin says. It explains why she’s following up her Broadway debut, Natasha, Pierre & THE GREAT COMET of 1812 (heralded as “the most innovative and the best new musical since Hamilton” by The New York Times) starring Josh Groban, by resurrecting The Royal Family, an obscure George S. Kaufman/Edna Ferber comic romp through the 1920s N.Y.C. theater scene at the Guthrie.

“Joe Haj, who I have been friendly with since he was at Playmakers in North Carolina, called and said, ‘We’re thinking about doing The Royal Family; would you want to do it?’ I was like, ‘I haven’t read that play since I was in college,’” Chavkin recalls. “So I looked at it and was incredibly thrilled. There are three generations of women on stage together having as real and contemporary a conversation about the actual realities of having children and having a career in a way that I felt was very personal and affecting.”

So this fall, instead of basking in the glow of THE GREAT COMET’s acclaim, Chavkin dove headlong into The Royal Family pre-production. She put together a design and lighting team in N.Y.C., read and re-read the original play, researched the Barrymore family upon whom the play is loosely based, and assembled a cast that includes actors from N.Y.C. and the Twin Cities.

She worked remotely until January 2, when she took up a month-long residence in Minneapolis. The rehearsal schedule is daunting (10 am–6 pm, Tuesdays through Sundays), but Chavkin plans to use her downtime doing what she loves most: seeing more theater. “It’s a little sick how much theater I tend to see just for fun,” she says.

The Twin Cities scene is not unfamiliar to her either. Chavkin’s husband worked at the Guthrie Lab for five years and two of her close friends from her undergrad years at NYU worked at the Jeune Lune and still live here, so they visit when they can.

Of course, being familiar with the work of the city doesn’t mean the city is familiar with her’s. “I’m always concerned about the emotional core of the show, and every aspect of the production conspires to make that emotional core as potent as possible,” she says of the avant-garde ethos that audiences can expect from her. “I am moved by extremities of time and space, so I think about staging that pulls to the forefront the characters in their life.”

Chavkin’s not all erudite theater talk though, like when she finds out The Bodyguard is going to be at the Orpheum while she’s in town. “Obviously on campy grounds, but I would totally go see it,” she laughs. “I mean, even The Royal Family is part junk food and part genius craft.”

The Royal Family, Jan. 28–March 19. guthrietheater.org

Rachel Chavkin

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Resides: Brooklyn

Awards: Two-time Obie Award Winner

Fun fact: Was Mandy Patinkin’s Shakespeare coach as he prepped for the role of Prospero in 2008’s Off-Broadway run of The Tempest