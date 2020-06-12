No Parties to Patrol

× Expand Photograph by Bryan Blumenschein The Arc Gala The Arc Gala: One of the last in-person fundraisers before social-distancing restrictions kicked in.

Mpls.St.Paul Magazine has been covering the fundraising scene in the Twin Cities since before I was born. A little over two years ago, when I joined the editorial department, I began attending and writing about galas and cocktail soirees. I love seeing a community come together to support nonprofits. I leave each event inspired by the shared commitment to supporting people and important needs in the Cities.

In early March, I attended the Arc Gala, a stunning fundraiser for a more-than-worthy cause, less than two weeks before social distancing restrictions kicked in. In the days that followed, we received a deluge of emails from nonprofits large and small letting us know they were postponing events. At the magazine, we all knew it wasn’t the time to show a page of grinning party revelers, so we decided to pivot and talk about the changing challenges for fundraising.

Typically, a nonprofit’s annual gala or party raises money for new initiatives and daily operations. Last year, Children’s Cancer Research Fund’s Dream Gala raised more than $1 million for research projects. Now it’s suspended until next April. The Ordway’s 2019 Spring Fête raised $561,000; this year, in addition to losing months of performance revenue, the Ordway is moving fundraising online. Nonprofit animal rescue Ruff Start Rescue was counting on its first-ever gala and a smattering of smaller-scale events to make ends meet this year. The list goes on and on. So, what’s a nonprofit to do?

“We have seen nonprofit leaders be incredibly creative and nimble in adjusting to changing circumstances,” says Minnesota Council of Nonprofits associate director Nonoko Sato. “There are a lot of resources out there to convert events into virtual.”

Organizations across the country have started hosting virtual galas. “Attendees” purchase tickets for recorded or live-streamed “events,” which can include performances, speeches, and live or silent auctions. No tuxedos or schmoozing (while discreetly shoving a crab cake into your mouth) required. Some local nonprofits, like St. Paul’s Tech Dump, were ahead of the curve and have already been hosting virtual galas to reduce costs and combat event fatigue from donors.

Postponing events and sorting out digital strategies are the least of worries for nonprofit leaders. The big question now is whether the funds will come back at all.

“It’s safe to say we’re concerned,” says Ordway president and CEO Jamie Grant. “The market has impacted those who would traditionally support us. That’s being felt by everyone. We don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Minnesota is home to some 9,000 nonprofits. Our state’s citizens give around $4 billion total to charity every year. But an unprecedented unemployment rate, business closures, and a volatile stock market will likely leave large and small donors reexamining giving strategies.

Luxury and nonprofit event planner Lindsay Piram, who offers free consulting services to event hosts affected by COVID-19, suggests organizations ask for smaller donations more often—rather than a lump sum in one night. “This could require all galas and nonprofits to rethink the model,” she says. “People are going to want to give, but in different ways.”

Every nonprofit leader I’ve spoken to agrees—the best thing you can do is donate. “People of Minnesota lead in volunteer and civic engagement, and their care and love for our neighbors and communities will not change,” Sato says.If ever there was a time to give, it’s now.