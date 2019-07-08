Nice Ride Partners With ARTCRANK

× Expand "We Ride" by Adam Turman "We Ride" by Adam Turman

In Minneapolis, art, nature, and skyscrapers beautifully coexist. This summer, besides the well-known spots like the Sculpture Garden and downtown murals, make it a point to discover art outdoors simply by pedaling through the city thanks to a partnership between Nice Ride and ARTCRANK.

At select Nice Ride stations, bike-themed posters by local artists will be on display as you check out or return your bike. Artists include Adam Turman, Krisna MacDonald, Jenny Moran, Xiaojie Liu, and more, all of whom have ties to Minnesota. Each has their own distinct style, so you can enjoy each artist's unique flair on a single bike ride.

"The Neighborhood Ride" by Jenny Moran
"Twilight Ride" by Nicholson Kenney
"Sabo Bridge" by Krisna MacDonald
"One Night in Minneapolis" by Xiaojie Liu

“ARTCRANK was born in Minneapolis, and our mission has always been to make art as accessible as bikes, while also using creativity to change the way people think about cycling,” ARTCRANK founder Charles Yoeul said in a statement. "Working with Nice Ride to showcase the talents of local artists that offer a range of perspectives on the experience of riding a bike feels just right. I couldn't be more excited or proud to see this come together.”

So now, you can appreciate art in the summer air, without walking through a museum. If you love the posters you spot enough to take them home, they're also available online at artcrank.com.