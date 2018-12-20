Ring in 2019 With These New Year's Eve Events

New Year’s Eve is already on the horizon, so now is the time to start ironing your sequined pants and scouting out celebration options. To help, we’ve rounded up the happenings around town: from dance parties to dinners, shows and fancy soirees, you’ll find an event that suits your shindiging style.

Fancy Parties

A Mid-Century Holiday Affair...Bond Style - Betty Danger’s

Betty can always be counted on for a themed party that fully commits, from music to drinks to dress code. The country-club-gone-rogue’s New Year’s Eve party embraces the Devil May Care attitude of our favorite spy, so scout out some '50s glam garments and start practicing your Bond, James Bond impersonation. Tickets include four cocktails, sleigh rides, and midnight bubbly. Tickets Here. 9 p.m. $45 advance, $55 day of. Betty Danger’s, 2501 NE Marshall St., Mpls., 612-315-4997, bettydangers.com

Lost in Paradise - Psycho Suzi’s

Tropical destinations were probably top of mind for most of the month anyway, so why not celebrate New Year’s Eve in Psycho Suzi’s tiki haven. Their Polyneseian Passport gets you four island cocktails to warm from the inside out, a champagne toast, and access to the dance floor. Tickets here. 8 p.m. $45 advance, $55 day of. Psycho Suzi’s, 1900 NE Marshall St., Mpls., 612-788-9069, psychosuzis.com

Minne-Apple New Year’s Eve - Hewing Hotel

Take a trip to the North Loop and land in New York: the Hewing Hotel is transforming its space into scenes from New York City for NYE, so you can mingle in Chinatown, Central Park, and, of course, Times Square, with food and cocktails inspired by our sister Apple city. The White Keys provide the evening’s tunes. Tickets include apps and three drinks. Tickets here. 10 p.m. $100. Hewing Hotel, 300 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 651-468-0400, hewinghotel.com

The Crystal Ball - IDS Center

One of your best bets for a big-city feel, toast to the New Year from the top of the IDS tower, surrounded by a splendid 360-degree view of the city. Festivities leading up to midnight include karaoke with live piano accompaniment, a DJ’d dance floor, and arcade games. Your ticket includes complimentary champagne toast and coat check. Cocktail duds are recommended, and note that sweats ‘n’ baseball caps strictly prohibited, so don’t be that guy or gal. Tickets here. 8 p.m. $99-119. Windows on Minnesota, 710 Marquette Ave., Mpls., crystalballmn.com

Speakeasy: A Roaring New Year's Eve - Metropolitan Ballroom & Clubroom

The Metropolitan Ballroom has a snazzy mashup of '20s glam and 2018 dance hits planned for their New Year’s Eve shindig. Get your flapper on and head to the art deco space where you can take in aerial performances and dance to everything from Top 40 to electro-swing to disco. VIP guests receive complimentary champagne and coat check. Tickets here. $40 general admission, $70 VIP. 9 p.m. (8 p.m. entry for VIP). Metropolitan Ballroom & Clubroom, 5418 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley, 612-504-1974, facebook.com/beckworthevents

Groove your way to the New Year - Dance Parties

Pho, Purple Funk Metropolis and Radiochurch - Turf Club

A whole bunch’a Minneapolis bands are rousing around St. Paul’s Turf Club at this New Year’s dance party. The funk-focused line-up promises a very energetic night, topped off by an Indeed Daytripper toast. Tickets here. 8 p.m. $15 advance, $20 day of. Turf Club, 1601 University Ave., St. Paul, 651-647-0486, turfclub.net

Spice Up Your New Years: A Spice Girls New Year - Amsterdam Bar and Hall

Head to downtown Saint Paul’s music hall to ring in 2019 with a Spice Girls-spiked DJ set by Dj izzie p. Jam to Top 40 hits and catch pop-up drag acts throughout the evening until the midnight countdown. Amsterdam has a killer beer list for midnight cheersing, plus you know the post-toast frites will be on point. Tickets here. 9 p.m. $15. Amsterdam Bar and Hall, 6 W. 6th St., St. Paul, 612-285-3112, amsterdambarandhall.com

Transmission Presents ‘80s Prom - A New Year’s Eve Celebration featuring DJ Jake Rudh - First Avenue Mainroom

Twin Cities DJ maestro Jake Rudh is moving his weekly homage to new wave, synth pop and funk (catch him on the reg Wednesdays at the Uptown VFW) to Monday for a New Year’s Eve special. The evening focuses on '80s jams, with music videos that run the gamut from classics like Prince and Duran Duran to the Footloose soundtrack—and in true Prom form, they’ve secured a photographer to capture candid couples photos. Tickets here. $15 advance/$20 day of. 9 p.m. First Avenue Mainroom, 701 1st Ave. N., Mpls., 612-332-1775, first-avenue.com

New Year’s Eve in the 7th St. Entry with the Bad Man, Graveyard, Kiss the Tiger, and Dem Yuut - 7th St. Entry

For those jonesing for a more intimate space to get their groove on, First Ave’s lil’ cousin next door has its own NYE celebration that focuses on music from Minnesota musicians. The Bad Man headlines a diverse lineup ranging from all rock ‘n’ roll to synth pop. $15 advance/$20 day of. 8 p.m. 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Ave. N., Mpls., 612-332-1775, first-avenue.com

Something Different

New Year's Eve at Brit's - Brit’s Pub

Liverpool may head into 2019 six hours before we do here in the Midwest, but that won’t stop us from ringing in the New Year to the tunes of the Beatles. Belly up to Brits for suds specials and Beatles music from the tribute band A Hard Day’s Night, known for their multiple costume changes. The evening kicks off with a 6 p.m. toast to honor midnight in the UK: your first glass of bubbly is free, but you do have to listen to bagpipes while you sip. RSVP here. 6 p.m. Free. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., 612-332-3908, britspub.com

Cirque du New Year - Element Boxing and Fitness

Zephyr Air Studio, known for its judgment-free aerial and fitness training, is transforming its studio space into a party venue for the New Year. Guests can boogie to music by DJ Botanicus and take in the aerial acts performed throughout the evening entertain during dance breaks. Fancy attire suggested (there’ll be a photo booth for capturing your duds). Tickets here. 9 p.m. $12. Element Boxing and Fitness, 655 Fairview Ave. N., St. Paul, zephyrairstudio.com

Party Like It’s… 2019! - Cooks of Crocus Hill

Cooks of Crocus Hill presents an appetizer extravaganza cooking class that’ll leave you with an impressive assortment of midnight snacks. Spend the last few hours of 2018 whipping up bites from across the globe, like Korean BBQ pizza, Indian Butter Chicken Sopes, Banh Mi Meatballs, and more. Tickets here. $125 7–10 p.m., Cooks of Crocus Hill, 877 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1333, cooksofcrocushill.com

For a different kind of bubbly to toast with (beer!)

New Year's Eve, Waldmann Style! - Waldmann Brewery

St. Paul’s historic saloon-turned-brewery has a warming evening for those seeking a more low-key itinerary. Nibble herring, cheese and pickles, bask in acoustic jazz, or BYO skates to take a turn around the Biergarten, iced over for the occasion. Special beers include hot berry imperial sours to toast with, followed by soup (yep! soup!) at midnight. Tickets here. 8 p.m. $15 advance, $20 day of (includes appetizers, soup, and access to the rink). Waldmann Brewery, 445 Smith Ave. N., St. Paul, 651-222-1857, waldmannbrewery.com

Totally Tubular '80s New Year's Eve - Sociable Cider

Tease those locks and puff those shoulder pads: it’s everything '80s all night at Sociable Cider’s NYE shindig. In addition to decade-appropriate music and decor (neon lights, of course), the evening includes party favors and a balloon drop and caps things off with a complimentary Freewheeler toast at midnight—served in flutes, no less. RSVP here (optional). 7 p.m. Free. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 NE Fillmore St. NE, Mpls., 612-758-0105, sociablecider.com

New Year's Eve Party with Rocksteady Breakfast - LynLake Brewery

LynLake welcomes punk-rock Rocksteady Breakfast and comedian MJ Marsh to help us rock and roll into 2019. Sip a Rubbish Amber Ale or three and chug handfuls of the brewery’s spot-on-salty popcorn as you celebrate. RSVP here (optional). 8:30 p.m., Free, LynLake Brewery, 2934 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-224-9682, lynlakebrewery.com

For the Whole Fam

NYE at Afton Alps - Afton Alps

Afton Alps is offering its full ski and snowboarding festivities on New Year’s Eve day, but they’ve extended the fun to include music, fireworks, face-painting, and a torch light parade. There’s something for each family member, whether they spent the day traversing bunny hills, conquering the jumpline, or cheering from the comfort of the chalet. More info here. NYE activities start at 6 p.m. Free (snow activities are regularly priced). Afton Alps, 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings, 651-436-5245, aftonalps.com

Noon Year’s Confetti Dance Party - Como Zoo

Bid farewell to 2018 at Como Zoo’s kid-first celebration, hosted on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The event is a feast of interactive activities that includes bowling, DIY face painting, crafts, giveaways, and a countdown to noon, which will unleash eco-friendly confetti. RSVP here. Dec. 31 & Jan. 1, 10 a.m.–12 p.m. Free. Como Park Zoo & Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul, 651-487-8200, comozooconservatory.org

Lizz Winstead in “I Really Don’t Caravan, Do You?” A Comedic Year in Review - Cedar Cultural Center

We’re not sure there’s a better way to crown the year that was 2018 than Lizz Winstead’s annual comedy show. Every year, the Daily Show co-creator and Minnesota native dissects the year’s misfortunes and pulls the positive out of them, leaving us all the better for it. This marks Winstead’s ninth year delivering her humorous, family-friendly State of Address. Tickets here. $45 advance, $55 day of, $65 VIP (includes a meet and greet, reserved seating, and beverage). 7:30–9:30 p.m. All Ages. Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave., Mpls., 612-338-2674, thecedar.org

Kids Cook: New Year's Eve Pre-Party - Cooks of Crocus Hill

Treat the budding Jamie Malone’s in your household to a full meal cooking class. In two and a half hours, this no-adults-allowed cooking class will prepare (and consume) Asian chicken meatballs, zucchini fries, dip-baked-in-bread, and French silk pie tartlets. Tickets here. $65, 1–3:30 p.m., Cooks of Crocus Hill, 877 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1333, cooksofcrocushill.com

For the Early Birds - Pre-Midnight Shows

Birch's Lowertown New Year's Eve Cabaret Dinner Show - Birch’s Lowertown

A 2018 addition to downtown St. Paul’s Market House Collaborative, Birch’s Lowertown is reserving its Barrel House, an intimate lower level space, for their debut New Year’s event. Sup on a four-course fondue spread (including a smoked cheddar beer cheese number) while you watch a cabaret show performed by resident piano bar stars Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs. Tickets here. 7–10 p.m. $75. Birch’s Lowertown, 289 E. 5th St., St. Paul, 651-432-4677, birchslowertown.com

The Knife Before Christmas - Lab Theater

Keep that Christmas cheer going strong post-25th festivities and check out the Danger Committee’s eighth annual holiday show at the Lab. This year’s edition, A Stocking Full of Awesome VIII: The Knife Before Christmas! promises a pleasant combination of holiday comedy, juggling, and knife throwing. Tickets here. 7 p.m. $22.50. Lab Theater, 600 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-333-7977. thelabtheater.org

6th Annual East Coast New Years Eve Comedy Show - Sisyphus Brewing

Sisyphus, our local center where comedy and craft beer collide, has snapped up a trio of stand-up stars for their New Year’s show. Maggie Faris, named funniest queer in the country by Advocate Magazine, is joined by MN natives Julie Bane and Mohtasham Yaqub, for a joke- and booby-prize filled evening that pairs beautifully with an Uff-Da pilsner. Tickets here. Shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. $25. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Mpls., 612-444-8674, sisyphusbrewing.com

Reservations Required - Pre-Fixe Dinners

South Minny: Saint Genevieve

Saint Genevieve spiffs up for the New Year with an extra Frenchy, multi-course pre-fixe dinner that includes fancies like escargot and whole roasted quail with black truffle. They’re requesting attire as glam as the menu, so you’ll want to pull out those pearls and spats for this one. Tickets here. $67 for the 5 p.m., four-course seating; $87 for the 6 p.m. five-course seating. Saint Genevieve, 5003 Bryant Ave. S., Mpls., 612-353-4843, stgmpls.com

St. Paul: Stewart’s

Tuck into Stewart’s cozy space for ‘A Night in Paris,’ a NYE-exclusive, French dining experience. Guests will receive a bubbly aperitif followed by four courses of iconic and inventive French dishes, including Vichyssoise and foie gras on brioche, from new co-chefs Jason Hansen and Kevin Manley. A French-inspired playlist with some unexpected additions (word is Daft Punk might sneak into the queue) will smooth over any ebbs in conversation. Reservations here. $50. Stewart’s, 128 Cleveland Ave. N., St. Paul, 651-645-4128, stewartsminnesota.com

St. Anthony Main: Restaurant Alma

Restaurant Alma’s five-course pre fixe diverts a bit from the traditional NYE menu with four options for each course. Our ears pricked at the chestnut bread pudding with lobster and champagne jelly, but it’s a can’t-go-wrong situation. Call 612-379-4909 for reservations. $125. Restaurant Alma, 528 University Ave. SE, Mpls., 612-379-4909, almampls.com

Downtown Minny: The Great Gatsby New Year's Eve Event at BANK

Who better to provide inspiration for a New Year’s Eve soiree than Jay Gatsby, whose fictional legacy is one of superlative party planning. Drawing on the Gatsby spirit and era, BANK is decking out its swank, open-air space in 1920s style and offering a five-course meal that includes braised short ribs, wild rice tartlet, and sweet potato gnocchi with persimmon chips. Round out the evening with dancing and complimentary midnight bubbly. Tickets here. 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. seatings. $70 for dinner; additional 2- and 4-person packages available. BANK, 88 S. 6th St., Mpls., 612-656-3255, bankrestaurantmpls.com

Downtown St. Paul: Meritage

Meritage has unearthed a storied spectacle of a dish to put front and center for their New Year’s Eve dinner. Inspired by the ‘strangled duck’ trend that first took flight among the 19th century French dining elite, they are serving ‘Duck a la Presse.’ The dish features table-side carving of a whole roasted duck, served with a sauce made of the duck’s innards—a preparation that also occurs table-side. Parties of 2 or 4 recommended so you have someone to share the astonishment (and bites). Reservations here. $150 for the whole duck; course additions and wine pairings available to add on. Seatings at 5, 7:30, and 10 p.m. Meritage, 410 St. Peter St., St. Paul, 651-222-5670, meritage-stp.com

More options for eating your way to 2019…

Seven-course Omakase dinner at Kado No Mise that marries the styles of the two Executive chefs with delicacies, including crab-topped egg custard and jellyfish. $160 for dinner and complimentary bubbly. Menu and Reservations

Kat Perkins performs at ninetwentyfive & Hotel Landing. Lenny Russo’s Wayzata restaurant has special ‘Fauna’ and ‘Flora’ pre-fixe menus available, and the music is free all night long. Menu and Reservations

Swank up your NYE meal with surf and turf at Holman’s Table. The pre-fixe includes a seafood tower and caviar. Details and Reservations

The Lexington bids farewell to 2018 with a jazzy sendoff from the Sophia Shorai Trio and a four-course pre-fixe menu. Details

Bardo offers a 7-course dinner for $150 that includes two cocktails, bubbly for toasting, and entrance to a 10 p.m. dance party in the restaurant. If you already have eating plans, pick up tickets to the dance party and two drinks for $75. Reservations

Smack Shack offers a $100 3-course King Crab Boil dinner with a $20 bottomless bubbly optional add on. Reservations

Sweet Chow offers extended hours from 11–1 a.m. and a happy hour until 8 p.m. that features $5 pints and specials on snacks like Korean Wings and Fried Peanuts. Details