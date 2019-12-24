Your Guide to the Last New Year’s Eve of the Decade

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

While New Year’s may always mean four more months of sub-zero temps in the Bold North, this New Year’s will be different. This New Year’s is not just the end of the year–it’s the end of the decade, people! What better way to wrap up 2019 and start the Roaring-er ‘20s than with drinks (non-alcoholic if that’s your style), live music, dancing, comedy, and a healthy dose of your closest friends.

P.S.: Have a Designated Driver buddy, use a ride-share app, or hitch a free ride on all Metro Transit routes (6 p.m.–3 a.m.).

See you in 2020, Twin Cities.

Restaurants

City Works: Brew Year’s Eve

11:30 a.m.–12 a.m.

Keep things classy as we head into 2020 with a sit-down dinner and a midnight champagne toast at City Works. Choose from one of four entree specials with wine and beer pairings. They’ve even got a raffle for a $100 gift card. If you’re looking to enjoy the ball drop from the comfort of your couch, give City Works a shout and they’ll have a party platter ready for you to take home. Reservations needed. City Works Restaurant, 600 Hennepin Ave., Mpls, 612-361-2900, cityworksrestaurant.com

Giulia

5:30 p.m.–12 a.m.

Have a little taste of Italy this NYE with Giulia’s 6 Course Chef’s Tasting Menu. Kick things off with a champagne toast before diving into seafood fare including lobster gnocchi and alaskan king crab. Finish off with some rich chocolate and gold layered cake to bring in 2020 the right way. $100 per person. Giulia, 215 S 4th St., Mpls, 612-215-5450, dinegiulia.com

4 Bells

5:00 p.m.–12 a.m.

If you’re a foodie and love all things vintage, the Supper Club Pop-Up at 4 Bells is where you want to be this NYE. 4 Bells classic dishes will be accompanied accompanied by Ghost of Christmas Past favorites, courtesy of the Supper Club. If you want to taste a bit of everything, ordering will be available a la carte, otherwise you can opt for the prix fixe menu. 4 Bells, 1610 Harmon Pl., Mpls, 612-904-1163, 4bells.com

Marvel Bar

Before and after dinner, until midnight

Even though the Bachelor Farmer’s five-course prix fixe dinner is sold-out, you can still head on down to Marvel Bar before or after dinner to enjoy some New Year’s cocktails. Don’t worry, they’ll supply the bubbly for that midnight champagne toast. They don’t take reservations in this prohibition-style speakeasy, so factor wait time into your NYE itinerary. Marvel Bar, 50 N 2nd Ave., Mpls, 612-206-3920, marvelbar.com

Parlour Bar

11 a.m.–12 a.m.

Make your New Year’s Eve dinner reservations for a good meal and a laid-back evening. The pre fixe menu includes a $50 combo of two burgers, fries, pie slices, a 40-ounce Miller High Life. Even if you’re going to a bigger bash later, you’ll want to start your night off right with some tasty food in your tummy. Packages are $50. Parlour Bar, 267 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-207-4433, parlourbar.com

Cafe Alma and Restaurant Alma

5 p.m.–9 p.m.

Nab one of the few remaining bar seats at Restaurant Alma to finish 2019 with a full stomach. If you need a champagne fix, Cafe Alma has $5 glasses of prosecco all evening, along with specials like white sturgeon caviar, steamed mussels, grilled quail, and smoked ribs. Stop by the Cafe side on January 1st for a brunchy start to 2020 (or dinner, if you’re the pajamas-until-noon type). Alma, 528 University Ave. SE, Mpls., 612-379-4909, opentable.com

2020 New Year’s Eve Omakase at Kado no Mise

5 p.m.–11 p.m.

Seven courses of traditional Japanese dishes and Edomae sushi will have you ready to take on at least the next seven hours of 2020. Chef and co-owner Shigeyuki Furukawa’s NYE menu includes uni, fugu, and wagyu. Sushi lovers rejoice: this special, fixed menu is available for table service AND at the sushi counter. Tickets are $125. Kado no Mise, 33 1st Ave. N., Mpls., 612-338-1515, kadonomise.com

Bardo

4 p.m.

Reserve your spot on the dance floor when you reserve a table at Bardo’s chic Northeast Minneapolis space for their NYE dinner and dancing event. A seven-course dinner is passed around and served at stations before the restaurant converts into a dance floor with live music at 10 p.m., with a champagne toast to ring in the New Year. Pair your wine (from their extensive list) or creative cocktail with an NYE special: goat cheese agnolotti with bacon and beets, red wine poached foie torchom, or duck with blood orange, fennel, and truffle. Don’t forget to cozy up under heaters outside the restaurant at their raw bar and hot beverage station. Tickets are $150. Bardo, 222 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., 612-886-8404, bardompls.com

Hell’s Kitchen

3 p.m.-10 p.m.

Instead of having a wild New Year’s Eve, partying way past midnight, you can relax, listen to some music, hang out, and eat a tasty meal. Hell’s Kitchen brings in live music by local band Corpse Reviver for your enjoyment as you chill out reflecting on the past year and toast to a good trip ‘round the sun to come. Or grab brunch New Year’s Day to catch the bloody Mary and mimosa bar. No cover charge. Hell’s Kitchen, 80 S. 9th St., Mpls., 612-332-4700, hellskitcheninc.com

Birch’s on the Lake

8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Have a truly classy New Year’s Eve with classic jazz and R&B from Warne Anthony, Carol Z, Phil Kadidlo, and more in Birch’s supperclub. Eat, drink, and be merry, and don’t be afraid to get up and dance. A $75 food and beverage minimum and reservation will secure you a seat. Otherwise, head to the brewhouse featuring passed apps, desserts, and party favors, live motown music and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $40 in advance. Birch’s on the Lake, 1310 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake, 952-473-7373, birchsonthelake.com

Birch’s Lowertown

8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Casually rock the evening away at the Barrel House at Birch’s Lowertown with live music performed by renowned singer Julius Collins and other special guests. Feast on a four-course champagne dinner and enjoy the show as you relax. Tickets are $115. Birch’s Lowertown, 289 5th St. E., St. Paul, 651-432-4677, birchslowertown.com

Smack Shack

Dec. 31, 5 p.m.- Jan. 1, 4 p.m.

A 3-Course Surf and Turf dinner to bring in the New Year? Sign us up. Smack Shack wants to make your last night of 2019 one to remember with their filet mignon and Alaskan King Crab paired with some bottomless bubbly. If you can’t make it for dinner, they’ll also be hosting New Year’s Day brunch until 4 p.m. with BOGO mimosas. Dinner is $75 a person. Smack Shack, 603 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 612-259-7288, smack-shack.com

The Lexington

8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

For an NYE experience on the laid back but posh side, hit The Lexington for some $6 sparkling libations and live music in their Williamsburg Room. If sipping bubbly from 8 pm to midnight just doesn’t do it for you, come back on New Year’s Day for bottomless mimosas from 11 am to 3 pm (for the earlier risers) or opt to stick around all-day Bloody Mary bar and happy hour drinks. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 6651-289-4990, thelexmn.com

Red Cow and Red Rabbit

Starting at 10 a.m. New Year’s Day

We have a solution for your NYE hangover–how great are we?! Brunch fare at Red Cow and Red Rabbit is sure to set your New Year off to a tasty start. Plus, if you need a little hair-of-the-dog (or if you just need a little extra celebration on January 1st) bottomless mimosas and bottomless bloodies are $15. What are you waiting for? Let’s eat! Red Cow, four metro locations, redcowmn.com Red Rabbit, two metro locations, redrabbitmn.com

Parties

Resolution 2020: A Zero Proof New Year's Eve with Haley and Lydia Liza

9 p.m.–12:30 a.m.

Hazelden Betty Ford and Dissonance partner with The Parkway Theater for an NA NYE–party hats and favors, photo booth, live music, and non-alcoholic cocktails included. Folk-country-rock singer Haley and her band perform for this sober celebration, joined by Lydia Liza (you know her for the 2017 viral sensation rewrite of "Baby It's Cold Outside.") All the buzz and none of the booze–this zero proof night is 100 percent fun. Tickets are $45 in advance, $55 at the door. The Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Mpls., 612-822-8080, theparkwaytheater.com

Hellbound 2020

9:30 p.m.–2 a.m.

An optimistic outlook for the year ahead. For those of us hell-bent on having a fiery NYE, techno musician and producer, Rhys Fulber, performs live with Front Line Assembly. Additional torture includes: EDM-esque DJs, The Pirate Twins, Miss Q, Hyperkarma (just to name a few), a photo booth and the ball pit of death. Don devil costumes and let the pitchfork jokes commence. Tickets start at $10. Loring Bar & Restaurant, 327 14th Ave. SE, Mpls., 612-378-4849, eventbrite.com

New Year’s Eve 2020 at the Skyway Theatre

7 p.m.–3 a.m.

Your party music will be performed by the likes of Spag Heddy, Brondo, Dubloadz, Lick, and more. Don’t miss the special ball drop performance. Beyond dancing like it’s 2020, party activities include body painting, perusing artisan vendors, and carnival games. If you’d like to toast in the next year ‘round the sun, champagne will also be available. Tickets are $25 in advance. Skyway Theatre, 711 Hennepin Ave., Mpls, 612-333-6100, skywaytheatre.com

Crystal Ball 2020

8:30 p.m.–2 a.m.

In our future, we see dancing, dueling pianos, arcade games, and karaoke at the Lumber Exchange. DJ Bonics, Isaak Thurber, and Ruca mix classics and new hits–cue dad moves and Fortnite dances. With 16 years of killer NYE parties, they must be doing something right. Tickets start at $49. Lumber Exchange Event Center, 10 S. 5th St., Ste. 111, Mpls., 612-843-2575, crystalballmn.com

After Hours Space Odyssey at the Hewing Hotel

10:30 p.m.–2 a.m.

Space. The final frontier. Well, maybe not yet, but if you’re looking for an “out of this world” experience this NYE, Hewing Hotel has got you covered with their Space Odyssey themed party. And, it’s like second Halloween because you get to come in your best space-themed costume. They’ll have some complementary small bites and cocktails to accompany this interactive event. Tickets are $100. Hewing Hotel, 3000 N Washington Ave., Mpls, hewinghotel.com

First Avenue's Totally 80’s New Year’s Eve Celebration

9 p.m.–2 a.m.

The’20s are about to make a reappearance and if flapper dresses and jazz aren’t your thing, take it back to the 80’s at First Avenue. There will be five straight hours of ‘80s hits from Madonna to Chaka Khan. Don your best look from the decade and immortalize in the on-site photo booth. Get ready to do your best Running Man into 2020 with the midnight balloon drop. Tickets are $20. First Avenue, 701 N 1st Ave., Mpls, 612-332-1775, facebook.com

New Year’s Eve Party at the Minnesota Children’s Museum

6 p.m.–9 p.m.

Before you head out to take on the night, let the kids in on the NYE fun at the Minnesota Children’s Museum. They’ll be hosting a Sparklerama party that includes music, art projects and full access to the museum for kids to explore. Best of all, there’s a beach ball drop at 8 pm, so you can get those kiddos tucked into bed before heading out for some grown-up fun. Tickets are $17. Minnesota Children’s Museum, 10 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-225-6000, mcm.org

Funky New Year at Paisley Park

8 p.m.–2 a.m.

Although we lost The High Priest of Pop this decade, you can honor his humanitarianism and music by closing the 2010’s out at Paisley Park this NYE. Musicians that were a part of Prince’s band throughout the years will be teaming up for a one-of-a-kind performance as a tribute. The show, put on by the PRNFamily, is accepting donations of non-perishable food items or new winter coats and gloves that will go to Sabathani Community Center. Tickets are $20.20 (with a donation). Paisley Park, 7801 Audubon Rd, Chanhassen, 952-495-6750, paisleypark.com

The Roaring 20’s NYE Bash at The Pourhouse Downtown

9 p.m.

About to enter into what could be another round of the roaring ‘20s, The Pourhouse Downtown is celebrating the last time this decade rolled around. Some Shitty Cover Band and DJ Matty Matt will make this celebration come to life. Adding unique flair to this bash, aerialist Cheryl Birch performs for the night. Tickets start at $65. The Pourhouse Downtown, 10th S. 5th St., Mpls, 612-843-2555, thepourhousempls.com

NYE 2020 at The Pourhouse Uptown

9 p.m.-2 a.m.

It’s a classic New Year’s Eve party, with music, dancing, and toasting to the memories made and memories yet to come. The night features fire theater performance by Justice of Dragons, while music is provided by DJ Beasey. $10 cover. The Pourhouse Uptown, 2923 Girard Ave. S., Mpls, 612-886-1213, thepourhousempls.com

The Minneapolis Club: Countdown Minneapolis NYE 2020

10 p.m.

Countdown Minneapolis heads to the historic Minneapolis Club for its annual New Year’s Eve bash featuring top DJs playing DEM and hip hop, several levels, two dance floors, and the option to stay overnight. Countdown at midnight with your squad, bestie, or person to smooch when the clock strikes 12. Tickets start at $25. The Minneapolis Club, 729 2nd Ave. S., Mpls, 612-874-8892, countdownmpls.com

Calhoun Beach Club: Ritual NYE 2020

10 p.m.

Lose the sweatpants and sweatshirts and get schnazzy this NYE. This posh Uptown party at Calhoun Beach Club has two dance floors, several bars, confetti, party hats, and DJs. Why not start that New Year’s resolution of having more fun a little early? Tickets start at $29. Calhoun Beach Club, 2925 Dean Pkwy., Mpls., 612-466-0483, ritualnye.com

New Year’s Eve 2020 in the North Loop

9 p.m.–2 a.m.

Get trendy with the annual Nolo NYE party at Muse. DJs, dance floors, bars, a photo booth, and a midnight champagne toast make this multi-level party a roof-raiser. Say goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020 in the neighborhood we fell in love with this decade (lookin’ at you, Nolo). Don’t you dare forget the confetti! Tickets are $45. Muse Event Center, 107 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., facebook.com

Punch Bowl Social: Party Like It’s 3199

9 p.m.–2 a.m.

Last year, Punch Bowl threw it back to the 90’s to bring in the New Year. This year, they’re taking things back to the future in their “end-of-the-decade party to end all parties.” Festivities will kick off early in the night with a chance to enjoy their “out-of-this-world “ punch and a photo booth to commemorate your last night of the decade. Punch Bowl Social, 1691Park Place Blvd., St. Louis Park, 763-400-3865, facebook.com

GameWorks

12–3 p.m.

For a family-friendly New Year’s Eve party, head to GameWorks at the Mall of America for an afternoon of fun. Play games, eat lunch, take home party favors, and make the best hot cocoa ever at the hot chocolate bar. Then you and your kiddos will have a blast with the balloon drop. Tickets start at $15. Gameworks, Inc., MOA, 401 E. Broadway, Bloomington, 952-500-8617, gameworks.com

Minneapolis Cider Company: Roaring ‘20s New Year’s Eve

7 p.m.–1 a.m.

F. Scott jives into the New Year with Minneapolis Cider Company's NYE party. Start the new edition of the Roaring '20s with Gatsby attire, no flapper dress or feather headgear left behind. Toast at midnight with their exclusive, Resolution #1 cider. (That's our kind of resolution.) Tickets are $25. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE 9th St., Mpls., 612-866-1357, facebook.com

Pinstripes

7:30 p.m.

You can find a little fun for the whole family as you ring in the New Year’s at Pinstripes with a balloon drop at 8 p.m. for the kiddos and another at midnight, for those looking to stay up a bit later. Cheers ith a complimentary glass of champagne. Eat off the bistro’s regular menu, go bowling, play bocce, and listen to live music. Pinstripes, 3849 Gallagher Dr., Edina, 952-835-6440, pinstripes.com

Shows

New Year’s Eve at 7th Street Entry

8 p.m.

Make it a rocking New Year at the iconic, intimate First Ave venue. The Bad Man, a dynamic rock ‘n’ roll group is sure to bring an unpredictable, high-energy as you dance the night away. Also lined up for the night is the Graveyard Club, who recorded their debut album full of synth lo-fi tunes in a St. Paul mansion from the 1800s. Also look for Kiss the Tiger for straight-up rock as you roll into your new year, and DEM YUUT, a Minneaplis quartet focused on reimagining R&B. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of. 7th Street Entry, 701 1st Ave. N., Mpls., 612-332-1775, first-avenue.com

Dakota Jazz Club

Dinner show 6 p.m., Cocktail show at 10 p.m., New Year’s Day show at 7 p.m.

Ring in the new year with the blues-jazz-soul-gospel (very versatile) sound of Davina Sowers and her band in the heart of downtown Minneapolis. Their performance, plus a five course dinner or cocktails and champagne toast, might just make you want to pre-order their newest album, Sugar Drops, for dessert. Dinner show tickets are $135, cocktail show tickets are $100, New Year’s Day show tickets start at $25. Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., 612-332-5299, dakotacooks.com

Acme Comedy Company

8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Welcome the New Year in the heartiest way possible – lots of laughs. Bengt Washburn, a comedian known for his smart, witty comedy, will help crowds giggle in the next decade. A previous winner of the San Francisco International Comedy Competition, with appearances on late night TV, and his comedy on radio rotation, you’re sure to leave this year on one last laugh. Show tickets are $30, dinner and show tickets are $60. Acme Comedy Company, 708 N. 1st St., Mpls, 612-338-6393, seatengine.com

Lizzo + Beyonce Drag Brunch, New Year’s Day Party

10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.–4 p.m.

Keep the party going on New Year’s Day with Flip Phone. This is going to be their biggest drag brunch yet So big that they’re taking over two floors of the Muse Event Center to celebrate the new decade. The show brings five drag queens, including Jaidynn Diore from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Over-easy eggs, mimosas and a drag show. Why would you want to celebrate the New Year any other way? Tickets are $58. Muse Event Center, 107 3rd Ave. N., Mpls. facebook.com

New Years Eve with Tipsy Kangaroos Naughty Puppet Revue!

10 p.m.–12 a.m.

This is not your toddler’s puppet show. Tipsy Kangaroos Naughty Puppet Revue! tangoes with improv for a behind-the-scenes look at what actually happens behind the scenes of puppet show. Local puppeteers will be taking audience requests to craft this two-hour show. This show is probably one the kids should stay home for, especially if they don’t want to be scarred for life by a cute puppet hurling “no-no” words their way. Tickets are $15. Bryant Lake Bowl Theatre, 810 W Lake St., Mpls. eventful.com

Can Can Wonderland

9 p.m–2 a.m.

Life is a circus, and so was this last year! So celebrate it by taking your New Year’s to a surreal circus-themed party at Can Can Wonderland featuring Vox Medusa, dance installations, circus acts, fire performances, aerialists, and lots of music. Enjoy champagne from the champagne tower or a cocktail from the self-pouring cocktail wall. Activities also, of course, include retro arcade games and mini-golf, so there’s no shortage of entertainment. Tickets start at $50. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., #004, St. Paul, cancanwonderland.com

Rick Springfield at Mystic Lake

6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The 80's power pop-ballad legend Rick Springfield will be blessing your New Year's Eve with throwbacks like "Jessie's Girl," and some new tunes from his just-released album Orchestrating My Life. Mystic wants you to get your money's worth of rocking, so be sure to show up about 30 minutes early to warm those seats. But let's be real, will you actually be sitting during this? Tickets start at $45. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake, 800-262-7799, mysticlake.com