Welcome to the Twin Cities, Josh Donaldson. It was announced this week that the three-time all-star and 2015 American League MVP signed a $92 million four-year deal to join the Twins. Donaldson, who has hit 30+ home runs in four of his last five seasons, is expected to be a slugger to an already potent Twins lineup.

The Twins cracked the 100-win mark for the first time since 1965 last season, and are expected to be a top team in the American League next season. If the Twins make the playoffs next season, which was likely even before the Donaldson signing, it would be the first time the team had made consecutive playoff appearances since the 2009 and 2010 seasons. Let’s just hope the New York Yankees aren’t waiting in the playoffs, considering they’ve knocked the Twins out of title contention the last four times Minnesota made the postseason.

As for Donaldson, outside of a blip in 2018, he’s aging like fine wine. Last season with the Atlanta Braves he hit 37 home runs and batted 94 runs in, and had an on base average of .379. The 34-year-old from Florida could grow the five member 30-home-run club from last season (Nelson Cruz, Max Kepler, Miguel Sano, Eddie Rosario, and Mitch Garver) to six this season and provides reliable fielding at third base.

He’s also a huge golf fan who apparently trash talked Michael Jordan throughout a round, not to mention a man of many hairstyles.

Here’s what to know about Minnesota’s latest prized acquisition.

Donaldson is the most expensive free agent signing in Twins history

Similar to the Vikings betting big on Kirk Cousins and signing him to the most expensive contract in NFL history, the Twins reached deeper into their pocketbook than ever before for a free agent. Donaldson’s contract guarantees him $92 million and could stretch to $104 million.

The 34 year-old’s deal dwarfs the Twins’ previous record spending on a free agent; a four-year, $55 million contract awarded to pitcher Ervin Santana in 2015. Ideally, Donaldson’s on-field performance will also surpass Santana’s. Santana failed to live up to his contract outside of a stellar 2017 campaign, when he finished the season 16-8 with a 3.28 ERA and an all-star appearance.

Donaldson provides more power to a record-breaking team

In 2019, the Twins hit 307 home runs to set the single-season MLB team home run record. Donaldson, who hit 37 home runs last season and has never hit less than 24 home runs in a season he appeared in 100 games or more, could help the team break its own record this season.

On the up and up

Donaldson came into the 2019 campaign with the Atlanta Braves looking to prove himself after an injury-riddled 2018 season with the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians. He did more than that, finishing the season with 37 home runs and 94 RBIs, numbers reminiscent of his all-star seasons.

Twins fans should be confident the Donaldson that’s arriving is in good health and can produce for a team poised to make a playoff run.

Will this result in Eddie Rosario losing #20?

Donaldson has worn No. 20 his entire career in the big leagues, except for a 14-game stint with the Oakland Athletics in 2010 and with Cleveland, where the No. 20 is retired in honor of Frank Robinson.

Here’s the thing, though: outfielder Eddie Rosario already sports No. 20 for the Twins. Will Donaldson ask Rosario for the number? Will Rosario give it up as a good-faith gesture? Or will Donaldson wear a different number, perhaps the No. 27 he wore with Cleveland?

Time will only tell. Place your bets now.

A noted fan of ‘Vikings’ Donaldson should feel home here

The American Swedish Institute is calling Donaldson’s name. Donaldson is known to be a big fan of Vikings, the History channel series entering its final season and even guest starred in a season four episode as Hoskuld. Donaldson can expand his knowledge of Swedish culture and viking lore during his time in the Twin Cities.

Maybe he’ll even go incognito as the Vikings mascot for a game?