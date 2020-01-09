New Rules: The Northside Community's Gem

× Expand Courtesy of New Rules New Rules

Christopher Webley possesses a very personal, deep love for the Northside’s diverse and vibrant culture. He saw himself reflected in the struggles and desires of the residents, and knew he wanted to do something to increase the quality of life for his neighbors. He saw a need, quit his job, and created a solution.

He acted on his sentiments and created New Rules in 2016, a one-of-a-kind co-working, retail, and event space in north Minneapolis. Weddings, yoga classes, comedy nights, art shows–you name it and New Rules has probably hosted it. It’s no easy task to create a community space and fund it, but the team finds a way to make it happen.

New Rules is ever-expanding, and hopes to grow into the cultural hub of the Northside. Its existence is one example of the intense love and passion that exists in the Northside community, which too often gets overlooked by folks in more privileged areas of Minneapolis.

Thankfully, many are recognizing the power of this community space. The Metropolitan Council recently awarded the New Rules team a grant to help build a public plaza for the community and they plan to break ground in the spring of 2020.

So head over, sit down and enjoy the new New Rules Cafe and see the community being cultivated for yourself. You might just become a part of something bigger.

What does “New Rules” mean to you, and why did you choose this name?

The name New Rules was intentional – we wanted to challenge the static narratives of what is possible when you are intentional and model a certain set of behaviors… love, listening and doing. With creating New Rules, we wanted to raise expectations, push our peers to think deeper about their role in their communities and share the priceless opportunity of being active in their ideas and dreams.

Why did you choose this location?

We chose to be on the Northside because that is where the greatest need and potential existed. The Northside is rich in culture and is a community with very diverse backgrounds and socio-economic classes, so the recipe for success couldn’t have been better. As an African-American, I’d be remiss to not mention that I felt connected to the Northside as I see myself reflected in the community and experience the same struggles many of those who look like me face. I felt called to be a part of helping push my neighbors to greatness. If not us, then who?

Chris Webley, New Rules

You’re a benefit corp., but what does this mean?

A benefit corp. balances profit and purpose. Traditionally most businesses operate from a “bottom line” point of view whereas we choose to prioritize community by working towards reducing inequality, lower levels of poverty, creating a healthier environment, stronger communities and the creation of more high quality jobs with dignity and purpose. We choose community first and figure out how to make the financials work.

What are your main goals and visions with this project?

New Rules is a real estate development collective–our goal is to create real estate anchored investments in communities that have been overlooked and undervalued that help solve problems and create opportunities for residents to thrive. We will create a hub for business owners and creators to connect, build and grow by having access to the necessary tools and resources needed to thrive.

What have been the challenges of starting up a community space?

The biggest challenge has been getting out of our own way–progress, not perfection. As an engineer by trade, I operate very linear in that I believe everything is a stepping stone to the next milestone, and you can’t cheat the process. In the same vein, sometimes it is just best to give up control and let things play out, because everything in life is an evolution and always changing, so it's best to roll with the punches.

What kind of things happen in this space? Any notable events that come to mind?

Everything happens at New Rules! Our space was intended to reflect the needs of the community in a true transition of “Power.” Most spaces have a lot of restrictions and are not accessible to community members, whereas we have taken the approach to allow community to express themselves without traditional limitations.

We have hosted fundraisers, yoga classes, art shows, pop-up shops, weddings and a bunch of others. Most memorable would have to be our first wedding. Weddings and receptions are one of the most intimate moments families share and it was a privilege and an honor to share space as two Northsiders tied the knot and made lifelong commitments to each other. It was sort of like the day we decided to marry ourselves to the idea of consistently showing up and responding to the needs of our community–it’s a lifelong commitment to the liberation of everyone!