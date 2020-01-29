Prince Mural Installed at MSP Airport

× Expand Photograph by Youa Vang

"International lover, let me take you for that ride..." to the airport, that is.

A new, towering mural of the locally-born music legend Prince was installed at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this week. Located on the tram level of Terminal 1, the 16-by-24 foot piece was designed by the Bloomington-based muralist Rock 'Cyfi' Martinez, an international aerosol and graffiti artist who also designed the Prince mural in Uptown on the Sencha Tea building.

The mural, titled after Prince's 1984 song “I Would Die 4 U” off Purple Rain, is composed of six panels and was created in 2017 by Martinez, who has more than 15 years of experience bringing huge pieces of art to life in public spaces. Before it came to the airport, the piece was shown at the Weisman Art Museum and the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle.

It joins the airport after the Prince store opened there in June of last year–the only other place you can buy official merch outside of a pilgrimage to Paisley Park.

The mural is a rotating exhibit that is part of the airport’s Arts@MSP program, which showcases Minnesota's culture to connect travelers to the region, and will be on display until January 2021. Book tickets to the vacation you've been dreaming of, and catch it before it's gone.