Recap: The NCAA Final Four Semifinals

Minneapolis, specifically the Vikings’ billion dollar “People’s Stadium,” has been the site of the Big Game twice in the last 400 days. Yesterday’s Final Four doubleheader was the NCAA’s faux-amateur version of the Super Bowl, with big brass bands, chanting cheerleaders and feverish student sections supplying brand name collegiate atmosphere. Ticket prices have inflated substantially since the 2001 Final Four in the Metrodome, but with Duke’s absence holding the secondary market stable, there seemed to be many more father-son duos and groups of old college buddies to be found in U.S. Bank’s concourses than the insane stuffed-with-plutocrats feel of the Super Bowl. I actually bumped into people I knew between games.

I tried to find comfort in the innocence of all these college sweatshirts, but in this era of one-and-done superstars being forced to risk millions in NBA salary and sneaker money so the NCAA could make their billions, and in the aftermath of the FBI college admission scandal, is there anything innocent about college anymore? So much of finding entertainment in big time sports these days means the willful suspension of a bullshit detector, and eventually—maybe after a free burger and a coke in the media room?—I would find a way to block all of that out.

But it’s just impossible to ignore the corporate cashing in vibes of a basketball game in a football stadium. Basketball played at this sort of brutalist scale should always give you big game vertigo. The court was placed in the corner of the NFL field, with the wealthiest fans courtside and the two big student sections on either baseline. There was a triple ring of media seats beyond the courtside area, with room for hundreds of us. The media seats looked amazing on the seating chart in the media room in the bowels of the stadium, but once you walked out to the floor, you found yourself a basketball court away from the basketball court, and because the court was raised above the courtside seats, and because the media seats were cantilevered above those, my media seat was precisely level with the players on the court. So it felt like I was floating on a big platform, watching the basketball game on another floating platform off in the distance, with a small pond full of drunk Virginia students between my floating platform and the one with the players on it.

Once I got used to my listing Viking ship seasickness, and figured out a way to toggle my eyes between the jumbotron overhead and the real life on court action, it felt like I was attending the most important basketball game ever played. Every make or miss provoked 66,000 adversarial reactions, with half the crowd groaning or gasping while the other half cheered, and vice versa. The brass bands were incredible, keeping everyone’s mood up during any break in the action. (My favorite of the four was Auburn’s pogo-ing troupe—their “Battle Hymn of the Republic” was as booming as their “Master of Puppets” by Metallica.)

One of the biggest factors contributing to Final Four vertigo is the lack of the media filter between you and the important sports moment happening in front of you. No play-by-play guy to tell you what’s going on, no commentator to give you contextual analysis—just the squeak of the sneakers, the shot clock’s buzzer, and most importantly in this case, the referee’s whistle. Watching the game without the Jim Nantz/Bill Raftery filter is usually a welcome phenomenological perspective, but because I was trapped on this weird floating island, I actually felt more reliant on our ubiquitous electronic Greek chorus: I kept checking my Twitter feed more than I would have if I had been watching the game at home. I needed their groupthink input—I needed to know what people thought was actually going down on that floating platform across the football field from me. And at the end of the first game, Twitter was—wait for it—outraged by the decisions of the men in authority.

This Final Four will go down in history for the controversial foul call at the end of the first game between Virginia and Auburn. Virginia had been up by as much as 10 deep into the second half. But with five minutes left, right around the time the jumbotron zoomed in on Auburn’s 1985 Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson, the Tigers made their run. They scored 14 unanswered to go up by four with 17 seconds left.

Sometime in the last minute, the jumbotron zoomed in on John Grisham, Virginia booster and celebrity novelist, perhaps foreshadowing that this one would be decided by basketball’s version of a courtroom judge. Virginia’s All-American Kyle Guy made a three-pointer to close to within one point with nine seconds left. Virginia quickly fouled Auburn’s Jared Harper, who made one of two, setting up the big finish. Auburn had a foul to give, so when Virginia inbounded the ball to guard Ty Jerome, he must have been anticipating contact, but as he rushed up court, he dribbled it off the back of his foot, and when he picked it up with both hands and continued dribbling the refs called the foul on Auburn instead of Jerome’s double dribble. I couldn’t actually see the foul or the double dribble from my seat, mind you, it just looked like a scrum, and I was following along on text and Twitter in as close to real time as I could refresh my screen.

Virginia would have 1.5 seconds for one final shot. Famous Auburn alumni Charles Barkley was standing up at his desk below me, kind of pacing, gesticulating at a camera man at the front of his stage, before nervously turning back to the court as both coaches huddled with their players drawing up the next play. On the inbounds pass, Kyle Guy got the ball and swung his body into an open three point shot from the right corner as time expired, but it was short. The stadium emitted this strange drawn out groan-cheer, and it seemed as if Auburn had won. It took another second to realize this game was not over.

I didn’t hear the referee’s whistle, but a foul had been called. The refs were reviewing the play. When they announced the call over the P.A., the Virginia student section started jumping up and down and a bunch of Virginia guys removed their shirts and started flexing. But Kyle Guy had to hit all three of the free throws he was awarded. He’s an 82% free throw shooter, but if you did the math, the chances of him hitting three in a row is much less than that. But he made the first. And the second. And after a 60 second Auburn time out meant to ice him, he hit the third.

I looked to my Twitter, and my Twitter was pissed. There was a Bruce Pearl conspiracy theory that immediately welled up in our collective consciousness—the coach of Auburn is a frequent NCAA rule violator, and some believed he got his karmic retribution. There was a large contingent of people incensed that the refs missed the double dribble call., and an even larger contingent that protested that you just can’t call a foul on a three point shot in a last second situation.

Bullshit. I felt terrible for Bo Jackson and Charles Barkley and all the Auburn fans. It didn’t really feel fair that John Grisham’s team won. But after Guy took the last shot, the defender didn’t give him a place to land—the ref has to call a foul in that situation. Just because so many never have the courage to do so shouldn’t condemn the one that did. And you have to give the kid credit for making all three of his free throws in a 70,000 seat spaceship made for football. Afterwards, he said he practiced doing exactly that in his driveway since he was a little boy. That’s the innocent moment I would focus on, through my dizzying condition, as my knuckles whitened and my stomach turned.

Talk to you after the championship game on Monday night.