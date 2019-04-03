What to Expect During the NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis

× Expand NCAA Final Four Bracket on Nicollet Mall

For the fourth time in history, Minnesota will host the NCAA Final Four, just a little over a year after the Super Bowl came to town. This time around, U.S. Bank Stadium will seat more fans than ever before–72,000, compared to the Super Bowl’s 67,612–and about 90,000 people are expected to come for the big games and the events between April 5-8. The local organizing committee recently revealed the 3D bracket on Nicollet Mall, and last week, the stadium finally adorned the $5 million blackout curtains over its glass panes.

Between the stadium, the Tip-Off Tailgate events along Nicollet Mall, three star-studded concerts at the Armory, and the Final Four Fan Fest at the Convention Center, downtown will be buzzing this weekend. And for those traveling from out of town, there's plenty cause to celebrate: It's the first time Texas Tech and Auburn have ever made it to the Final Four in their schools' history, while Virginia has not made it this far in the tournament since 1984. Fans can get into the stadium on Friday starting at 10 a.m. once the doors open, and watch each team loosely practice for an hour and get a feel for the court beginning at 11 a.m.

To prepare for the concerts, festivities, and the tournament, we put together this list of what to expect during the biggest games in college sports. Also, be sure to download the Final Four App to make your life easier.

Concerts and Activities

Did you RSVP to get into one of the free shows during the three-day music series at the Armory? With radio-staple headliners the Chainsmokers, the Jonas Brothers, and Katy Perry and Zedd, the venue is going to be packed full, but there are other acts to catch in town if you aren't able to get inside. If smaller bands are more your style, during the Tip-Off Tailgate Series on Nicollet and 11th St. you can catch Belladiva, Good for Gary, and Fitz and the Tantrums performing on stage throughout the weekend for free.

Along with the concerts, other activities during the Tailgate Series include a Final Four trivia contest, food and beverages samplings from sponsors, live media interviews, crowd karaoke, a talent contest, and a DJ. There will also be pep rallies before the semifinal and championship games, viewing parties, and a post-championship game celebration on Monday night. Also, don't miss your chance to ride the 10-story ferris wheel on Nicollet Mall to get a bird's-eye view of downtown.

During the weekend Final Four Fan Fest at the Minneapolis Convention Center, you can play interactive games, catch appearances from celebrities and athletes, and wait in line for autograph signings if that's your thing. There will be a home run derby, lacrosse, hockey, and of course, plenty of basketball hoops to practice your shot. Tickets to get in are $10 for adults, but kiddos 12 and under get in for free. There will also be a free parade through the heart of downtown for youth to join on Sunday, and the first 3,000 participants can get a free t-shirt and basketball to dribble throughout the streets.

Road Closures

Luckily, all Final Four events are within one mile of each other, so if you’re an out-of-towner, you don’t have to worry about getting too lost, whether you’re roaming the 11-mile long interconnected skyway system or taking to the streets. The city has announced road closures around Nicollet Mall and U.S. Bank Stadium, so plan accordingly.

× Expand Courtesy of NCAA Final Four Final Four Nicollet Mall Road Closures

× Expand Courtesy of NCAA Final Four U.S. Bank Stadium Road Closures

Clear Bags Only!

Don’t forget: A strict clear bag policy will be enforced throughout the Final Four games and ALL of the ancillary events (this includes the music series, the tailgating, viewing the teams practicing at U.S. Bank–all of them!). Fortunately you can snag a free clear bag at the stadium, the Convention Center, from the volunteer street team, and a plethora of downtown hotels.

2019 NCAA Final Four Event Schedule

Friday, April 5

10 a.m. – Final Four Friday @ U.S. Bank Stadium

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. – Final Four Fan Fest @ Minneapolis Convention Center

4 p.m. - 10 p.m. – Tip-Off Tailgate @ Nicollet Mall

7:30 p.m. (first set); 8:45 p.m. (second set) – Belladiva @ Nicollet and 11th Street

7 p.m. - 11 p.m. – The Chainsmokers @ The Armory

Saturday, April 6

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. – Final Four Fan Fest @ Minneapolis Convention Center

2 p.m. - 10 p.m. – Tip-Off Tailgate @ Nicollet Mall

5 p.m. – National Semifinal Game 1: Virginia vs. Auburn @ U.S. Bank Stadium

7:30 p.m. – National Semifinal Game 2: Michigan State vs. Texas Tech @ U.S. Bank Stadium

7 p.m. - 11 p.m. – Jonas Brothers @ The Armory

Sunday, April 7

11 a.m - 6 p.m. – Final Four Fan Fest

2 p.m. – NCAA Final Four Dribble

2 p.m. - 8 p.m. – Tip-Off Tailgate @ Nicollet Mall

5:15p.m. (first set); 6:30 p.m. (second set) – Good for Gary @ Nicollet and 11th Street

6:30 p.m. – Guardians of the Game Awards Show @ Minneapolis Convention Center Main Auditorium

7 p.m. - 11 p.m. – Katy Perry and Zedd @ The Armory

Monday, April 8

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. – Final Four Fan Fest @ Minneapolis Convention Center

4 p.m. - Midnight – Tip-Off Tailgate @ Nicollet Mall

6 p.m. – Fitz and the Tantrums @ Nicollet and 11th Street

8 p.m. – National Championship Game: TBD vs. TBD @ U.S. Bank Stadium