NBC's Lester Holt Preps for His First Super Bowl

× Expand Photo by Kim Cornett / NBC News Lester Holt reporting in Asia.

It’s a high pressure, high stakes time to be NBC’s No. 1 newsman. Lester Holt has visited two countries and three states in just the past week—including a pre-Olympics report from North Korea that made headlines for the wrong reasons as critics accused the Nightly News anchor of pandering to the dictatorship. But without much of a bullpen at NBC News these days, Holt ever composed—carries on. Between covering the State of the Union address and packing for the Olympics in PyeongChang South Korea, Holt will touch down in Minneapolis for a couple of days of pre-Super Bowl coverage to promote the game airing on NBC. In all his years of covering sports and national news, this is actually Holt’s first Super Bowl…and he won’t even get to stay for the game. Still, Holt plans to make the most of his Bold North experience. We chatted with him in advance of his visit— about football, athlete activism, life on the road, and of course, the Today show shakeup.

So, first Super Bowl! What’s your inner football fan most excited about?

Well, it's weird it's my first Super Bowl, but I won't actually be there to watch the game. I have to rush back to New York to get ready to go to the Olympics. But I am excited. The whole thing with the Super Bowl is not just what happens on the field, it's all the things surrounding it. It's culture, it's flavor of the host city, which, of course, is the Twin Cities this time, so it'll be fun to take part in some of the atmosphere, the excitement.

And how about as a journalist?

It's also, for us, an important news story. The NFL has probably made more news this past season than it would prefer with the issues of head injuries and certainly the anthem controversy, so we'll reflect on some of fun, but there's some serious business here as well.

With everything going on in world news, why is NBC sending you to Minneapolis?

I think they're testing my stamina! But the serious answer is, the signature of our broadcast, the Nightly News, is that we take it on the road a lot. I'm a reporter, I like to get out, I hate getting stuck in the studio too long. We invested in the trip, of course, to North Korea recently. So that's part of it. And of course, it's no secret NBC News carries the game this year, so we've got a lot of folks there, a lot of resources. It also gives me a chance to connect to some of our NBC affiliates who will also be there, do some things with them. Certainly, our partners with KARE TV. So it's a multi-faceted opportunity for us and just seemed like the right thing to do.

What sorts of stories are you hoping to tell?

One that always intrigues me is people often associate Minneapolis with cold weather—no idea why!—but you know, that's what I hear. We were kind of struck by the fact that the city is embracing that image, and they're not shying away from it, so we thought it'd be kind of fun to do some of those things. But I think we'll also be looking at how the anthem controversy has been handled by the various teams and how it may or may not play in any way in the Super Bowl. Some of the harder news stories, it's hard to pin them down right now because we're still several days out, but we'll keep our radar up for lots of ideas.

Some of the biggest storylines of the season had little to do with the actual X’s and O’s of the game, such as CTE findings and political controversies. Does any of what leaked into the NFL this season changed the way we cover sports? Should it?

I think it certainly changed the way audiences perceive sports. I mean, I don't think anyone can look at a hard hit on the field in quite the same way we used to before we knew some of the things regarding head injuries. Regarding the anthem controversy, I think that it creeped politics into the NFL and some of the political divides. Many people often think of sports of kind of an escape from some of the things that divide us, and here's a case where the NFL became central to an issue that does divide us. I think that's an interesting storyline that's worth following and [looking at] how it may or may not impact the following of the NFL.

It feels like we heard players’ voices louder than ever this season. What do you think about athletes as activists?

I think that gets back to the idea that some of the things, some of the escapism has been lost in that we are seeing more activism, and that's not necessarily a bad thing, but it's a notable difference in the way we have tended to approach sports in the past. We'll be looking at what's the long-term impact of that? Is this a one-off? It seems to have sustained throughout the season and different teams are handling it different ways. I don't think the final chapter has been written on this yet, especially in terms of it's long-term impact of how people perceive the sport, the popularity of the sport.

Speaking of long-term impact—NBC’s evening news broadcast turns 70 this February. What does it mean to you to be part of such an institution?

You know, it's amazing when I think about how not a lot of people have held these jobs, you know, anchoring the evening news, what we now call Nightly News on NBC. I take enormous pride in it. It's also a lot of responsibility because that's 70 years of building trust and integrity and standards. And I'm the front guy. It's incumbent on me to hold it together. I'm very proud of this organization. As you know, this has been a year in which the press has taken it off the chin a lot, but we hold our heads high every day in the knowledge that no one can insult away the years of that trust and that integrity that we've had with our audiences.

These last few years have presented some extra challenges for the NBC team. How do you balance the demands of the job with inevitable emotions that come with watching colleagues face high-profile challenges?

You know, I always remind people that we're human beings. I have opinions on everything, I have personal reactions, I've shed tears, I've laughed. All the things that people do regarding the things we cover, and sometimes they fall closer to home than we wish. But we handle it the same way. We're professionals. We've got to report the news as it is, not shy away from it even when it may personally make us wince because it's closer to home. There are so many people in so many professions where you gotta do your job. And that's our focus, just do our jobs.

How’s Hoda Kotb doing in her new role as Today co-anchor?

You know, I was just watching it this morning and thinking to myself, they are so good together. Hoda and Savannah, they are both some of my favorite people. I was so tickled when the announced it. And I don't know what the internal thinking was, what the direction was going to be at the Today Show, but when they made that announcement, it was like, "Of course. Of course that's the right choice."

What makes them a good match?

They're off to a terrific start together. They're both smart ladies, they're funny, they're compassionate, all of the things you need for a successful morning TV. They've got it. And I couldn't be more proud.

So let's review: You just returned stateside from a reporting trip in North Korea, you're diving right into State of the Union coverage, taking a quick spin through the Twin Cities for the Super Bowl, then back to Asia for the Winter Olympics. How do you keep up?

I've got a great staff who are always producing briefing books for me, so I'm always looking at these big binders of material. Now I'm in Los Angeles on a stopover coming back from Asia, so on the way back to New York, I'll be pouring through the material for the State of the Union. And then at the same time I think they've already started to email me things regarding the Super Bowl.

Sounds like a lot of reading...

This job is always kind of like being back in school studying for finals and the final always seems like it's the next morning. That's what we do. I spend a lot of time with my notes and buried in briefing material.

If you find some free time between all the page turning, is there anything you’re hoping to cross off your Twin Cities bucket list while you're here?

I don't know the Twin Cities well, but generally when I go to a city I don't know well, I like to break away from the pack and just kinda walk around and take it in. I'm a musician, so I love live music, so if there's a place convenient and the timing is right, I'd love to take in some music and take part in the local culture as well. But as I said, it's not a city I know well. I've been there a few times, so hopefully this'll be a good opportunity to connect on a deeper level.

Can we get your prediction for the big game?

With the proviso that I have no dog in this fight, I'm a believer in experience. I think the value of having been there means a lot, so I'm thinking it's gonna be New England because of their experience in these kind of crunch situations. But I'm just gonna enjoy it. It's almost kind of fun to not have a team in the game, just enjoy the sport and hopefully there'll be drama. I always root for a close game. Take us down late in the fourth quarter.

No loyalties in this particular game, but how about the rest of the year? What's your team?

I was a Ram's fan until they went over to St. Louis, but now they're back in L.A., so maybe I can reacquaint. But I'm a big follower of the San Francisco 49ers. I'm originally from northern California. But I've also moved around. I've lived in Los Angeles and Chicago and New York and I certainly root for the local teams at some point. But if someday, San Francisco ever finds itself back in the Super Bowl, I'll be in their corner.

You’re in luck! We just so happen to have an open seat on the Vikings bandwagon…

I will say this, and this is not to patronize your city, but I love the idea of the poetry if the Vikings had been in it. So I was disappointed they didn't make it.