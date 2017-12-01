Super Bowl LIVE Announces Music Lineup

× Expand Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis announcing the musical lineup for Super Bowl LIVE.

Leading up to Super Bowl LII, the newly renovated Nicollet Mall will host Super Bowl LIVE, a music, food, and fan-filled block party complete with massive ice sculptures, life-size snow globes, light shows, and free concerts every night.

(MORE: Super Bowl LIVE Block Party Coming to Nicollet Mall)

Local music-producing legends Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis—Super Bowl LIVE’s “Minnesota Music Ambassadors”—unveiled the lineup of performers and musical acts who will carry the melodies across downtown Minneapolis from Jan. 26 – Feb. 4.

Idina Menzel will kick off the festivities on Fri., Jan. 26, beginning the musical avalanche that will bring performers like Soul Asylum, Bob Mould, Cobi, Dessa, Esera Tuaolo (the former Minnesota Viking who was recently a competitor on The Voice), The Jayhawks, The Jets, Mint Condition, New Power Soul, Sounds of Blackness, The Steeles, Stokley Williams, The Suburbs, and VocalEssence.

The Super Bowl Host Committee has officially named Monday, Jan. 29, “Prince Night,” with performances from Sheila E., Morris Day and the Time, and New Power Generation.

Bring your earmuffs and hand warmers, yes, but don’t forget your musical appetites, either.