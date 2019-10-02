How Museums in Minnesota Came to Be

Museums in Minnesota
You could make a cynical Mad Libs version of our local museum history: Lumber/flour/mercantile baron donates collection of Old Masters/modern paintings/Asian treasures and $$/$$$/$$$$ to hire starchitect McKim/Graves/Herzog/Gehry to build/expand the Mia/Walker/Weisman. But that’s (probably) an oversimplification. There’s something uniquely Minnesotan in the civic belief that taking a walk indoors and looking at things can be good for you.
Photo courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society
Historical Society
1849
As one of its first official acts, the legislature for the new territory of Minnesota establishes a historical society. It operates out of temporary quarters before getting its own building in 1918.
Photo courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society
Newton Horace "N.H." Winchell
1872
Minnesota mandates a geological and natural history survey of the state by geologist Newton Horace “N. H.” Winchell. Winchell’s curated collection soon becomes the foundation for the state’s new natural history museum.
Photo courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society
Wing of Thomas Barlow Walker's Mansion
1879
Lumber baron (and heavyweight art collector) Thomas Barlow Walker opens a wing of his mansion to the public. When visitors come for a tour, Walker’s maid answers the doorbell.
1883
Twenty-five citizens found the Minneapolis Society of Fine Arts. The inaugural show features some 400 artworks.
Photo courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society
Science Museum
1906
Led by Charles Ames of West Publishing, a civic group meets at the Minnesota Club to discuss “the intellectual and scientific growth of St. Paul.” The Science Museum is born.
Photo courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society
Mia
1911
Hennepin County levies a Park Museum Fund tax. To this day, nearly half of Mia’s operating budget comes from these tax revenues.
1915
Clinton Morrison donates his family’s land to the Minneapolis Society of Fine Arts. The society hires NYC starchitects McKim, Mead, and White to build the Minneapolis Institute of Arts.
Photo courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society
Walker Art Galleries
1927
With his collection expanding, Walker buys land in what’s now known as Lowry Hill and builds a Moorish-style building, the Walker Art Galleries, on the site of the present-day art center.
Photo by Everett-Art / Shutterstock
Rembrandt's Lucretia
1934
Six years after the death of Minneapolis Journal publisher Herschel V. Jones, his widow offers Rembrandt’s Lucretia to MIA at a discount. This saves her from selecting which of her children will inherit the painting.
1934
In the midst of the Depression, University of Minnesota President Lotus Coffman oversees the creation of a University Gallery on campus. The arts, he maintains, will develop “new values to sustain the morale of individuals in the days ahead.” Feel better?
Photo courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society
Natural History Museum
1940
Minnesota’s natural history museum hires away Francis Lee Jaques from NYC’s American Museum of Natural History to design the dioramas for its new art deco building on University Ave. (General Mills founder James Ford Bell picks up the tab.)
Photo by Art Library / Alamy Stock Photo
Die grossen blauen Pferde
1942
The Walker acquires its first modern piece, Franz Marc’s Die grossen blauen Pferde (The Large Blue Horses). We’re not just a cowtown now!
1963
Composer John Cage and the Merce Cunningham Dance Company baffle audiences at the Walker for the first time. No, you could not do this yourself.
1978
The Science Museum expands into a new building on Wabasha and 10th and opens the region’s first omnitheater dome cinema. The megascreen becomes an enduring gift to children, wildlife fans, and stoners.
1988
The Walker and the Parks Board open the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Spoonbridge and Cherry, by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen, becomes the city’s unofficial (and unlikely) mascot.
Photo by nikitsin.smugmug.com / Shutterstock
The Weisman
1992
The son of Frank Gehry criticizes the starchitect’s choice of a sandblasted stainless-steel exterior on a visit to the U’s new art museum worksite. (The museum will open as the Weisman.) Gehry decides to “go for the shiny stuff.”
2005
Swiss architects Herzog and de Meuron abandon the high tech “scrim” that’s supposed to encase the Walker’s new wing in an ethereal glow, especially during winter. A sodden gray whiskey rock debuts.
2015
In order to avoid being confused with the acronym for a 1984 Chuck Norris movie, the MIA (pronounced Em-Aye-Ayy) changes its name to Mia (pronounced Mee-uh). Isn’t that better?
Photo by Agencja Fotograficzna Caro / Alamy Stock Photo
Scaffold
2017
Part of a $10 million Sculpture Garden renovation, Sam Durant’s Scaffold draws huge protests from the Native American community. The Walker agrees to hand over the gallows for ritual destruction. Also irreparably damaged: the position of Walker director Olga Viso, who soon after resigns.