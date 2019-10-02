How Museums in Minnesota Came to Be

× Expand Museums in Minnesota

You could make a cynical Mad Libs version of our local museum history: Lumber/flour/mercantile baron donates collection of Old Masters/modern paintings/Asian treasures and $$/$$$/$$$$ to hire starchitect McKim/Graves/Herzog/Gehry to build/expand the Mia/Walker/Weisman. But that’s (probably) an oversimplification. There’s something uniquely Minnesotan in the civic belief that taking a walk indoors and looking at things can be good for you.

Photo courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Historical Society

1849

As one of its first official acts, the legislature for the new territory of Minnesota establishes a historical society. It operates out of temporary quarters before getting its own building in 1918.

Photo courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Newton Horace "N.H." Winchell

1872

Minnesota mandates a geological and natural history survey of the state by geologist Newton Horace “N. H.” Winchell. Winchell’s curated collection soon becomes the foundation for the state’s new natural history museum.

Photo courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Wing of Thomas Barlow Walker's Mansion

1879

Lumber baron (and heavyweight art collector) Thomas Barlow Walker opens a wing of his mansion to the public. When visitors come for a tour, Walker’s maid answers the doorbell.

1883

Twenty-five citizens found the Minneapolis Society of Fine Arts. The inaugural show features some 400 artworks.

Photo courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Science Museum

1906

Led by Charles Ames of West Publishing, a civic group meets at the Minnesota Club to discuss “the intellectual and scientific growth of St. Paul.” The Science Museum is born.

Photo courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Mia

1911

Hennepin County levies a Park Museum Fund tax. To this day, nearly half of Mia’s operating budget comes from these tax revenues.

1915

Clinton Morrison donates his family’s land to the Minneapolis Society of Fine Arts. The society hires NYC starchitects McKim, Mead, and White to build the Minneapolis Institute of Arts.

Photo courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Walker Art Galleries

1927

With his collection expanding, Walker buys land in what’s now known as Lowry Hill and builds a Moorish-style building, the Walker Art Galleries, on the site of the present-day art center.

Photo by Everett-Art / Shutterstock Rembrandt's Lucretia

1934

Six years after the death of Minneapolis Journal publisher Herschel V. Jones, his widow offers Rembrandt’s Lucretia to MIA at a discount. This saves her from selecting which of her children will inherit the painting.

1934

In the midst of the Depression, University of Minnesota President Lotus Coffman oversees the creation of a University Gallery on campus. The arts, he maintains, will develop “new values to sustain the morale of individuals in the days ahead.” Feel better?

Photo courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Natural History Museum

1940

Minnesota’s natural history museum hires away Francis Lee Jaques from NYC’s American Museum of Natural History to design the dioramas for its new art deco building on University Ave. (General Mills founder James Ford Bell picks up the tab.)

Photo by Art Library / Alamy Stock Photo Die grossen blauen Pferde

1942

The Walker acquires its first modern piece, Franz Marc’s Die grossen blauen Pferde (The Large Blue Horses). We’re not just a cowtown now!

1963

Composer John Cage and the Merce Cunningham Dance Company baffle audiences at the Walker for the first time. No, you could not do this yourself.

1978

The Science Museum expands into a new building on Wabasha and 10th and opens the region’s first omnitheater dome cinema. The megascreen becomes an enduring gift to children, wildlife fans, and stoners.

1988

The Walker and the Parks Board open the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Spoonbridge and Cherry, by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen, becomes the city’s unofficial (and unlikely) mascot.

Photo by nikitsin.smugmug.com / Shutterstock The Weisman

1992

The son of Frank Gehry criticizes the starchitect’s choice of a sandblasted stainless-steel exterior on a visit to the U’s new art museum worksite. (The museum will open as the Weisman.) Gehry decides to “go for the shiny stuff.”

2005

Swiss architects Herzog and de Meuron abandon the high tech “scrim” that’s supposed to encase the Walker’s new wing in an ethereal glow, especially during winter. A sodden gray whiskey rock debuts.

2015

In order to avoid being confused with the acronym for a 1984 Chuck Norris movie, the MIA (pronounced Em-Aye-Ayy) changes its name to Mia (pronounced Mee-uh). Isn’t that better?

Photo by Agencja Fotograficzna Caro / Alamy Stock Photo Scaffold

2017

Part of a $10 million Sculpture Garden renovation, Sam Durant’s Scaffold draws huge protests from the Native American community. The Walker agrees to hand over the gallows for ritual destruction. Also irreparably damaged: the position of Walker director Olga Viso, who soon after resigns.