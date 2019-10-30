Muriel Knudson Will Inspire You to Quit Your 9 to 5

× Expand Photo by Rhianna Hajduch

Muriel Knudson is a spunky creative with short, lime-green hair. The local 21-year-old photographer is landing tickets to exclusive art events and taking photos of the biggest names in music. But something always brings her back to the Twin Cities art community, with an exploding heart and inspiring stories to share with us all. Warning: Your boss may not want you to read this, as it is possible you’ll want to quit an unfulfilling 9-5.

Sometimes we all need a little inspiration and a reason to sit back and reassess if what we’re doing in our everyday lives makes us fall in love with life. All of us are guilty of getting too comfortable and not taking the risk to change it up and passionately follow the search of what is it that will make us spring out of bed in the morning.

Muriel is a fantastic example of this practice. It’s important to remember that it is, in fact, a practice. Taking risks and having the confidence to go out and grab what we really want in life is easier said than done. It’s an ebb and flow, not a constant. So take this read as an excuse to set aside some time for yourself. Right now, visualize what you want to do that you haven't done. Everyone has something.

Short summary of your life?

I was born in 1997 in Minnesota, and I’ve grown up here ever since! I moved to a few different neighborhoods in my childhood but they were all still about thirty minutes away from the city. My parents had a VHS camera when I was in elementary school my friends and I would always pretend to have our own weather channel, or reenact episodes from Hannah Montana or That’s So Raven. When asked what you wanted to be in middle school, I wrote that I wanted to be holding a camera. When high school came around I was introduced to classes like film photography and journalism, and the love for it only grew deeper. The summer before my senior year of high school I got offered an internship for my local newspaper, but that same summer I had volleyball camp for the varsity team, a sport I’d been playing for the past 12 years. I took a step back and really thought about what I wanted to do, and while doing so, I realized that this sport that I was playing, I was only really playing because I just had been for so long, not because it sets my soul on fire. I took the internship and that’s where I had my very first photo pass to a concert. From there, I worked for a local sports channel, made music videos for some local artists, went on my first tour, dropped out of college (twice) and kept paying attention to the things that truly bring me joy.

What does the Twin Cities mean to you? How has it influenced you as an artist?

The Twin Cities is where I found the people who pushed me to where I am today. My high school film teacher Mr. Norris who was the first person to tell me, “this can be your career,” my first boss, Rod Simons, who hired me to make him a commercial when I was 17 years old, and all the local artists who believed in me and the photographers who took their time to teach me. Surround yourself with people who aren't afraid to teach you what they know, and be that person for others too. As an artist, the Twin Cities influences me to share my knowledge, because of all the people here who have shared theirs with me.

You’ve toured around the country taking photos and being introduced to other artist communities, what is special about the Minneapolis artist community?

The more I was introduced to the artist community here, and found some really special people, the more excited I was to come home after traveling for so long. The Minneapolis community is special because no matter how far away you are from it, or how long you’re gone, they’re always supporting you from afar, and ready to welcome you back with open arms.

Why photography?

Photography is this magic medium where it documents a moment in time, that speaks for itself. There’s no words, it’s not a moving image, yet it makes people feel something so large. So much of history is documented with a photograph. Those photographs still inspire so many today. Photography, because I want people to be inspired with what I’ve documented, even hundreds of years later.

What do you want people to feel when they see your work?

It’s not about what I want them to feel, but more, I want them to allow themselves to feel while looking at my work, whatever that may be.

Who have been some of your favorite people to work with?

Some of my favorite people I’ve worked with have been my best friends! The times where we’ll be hanging out and spontaneously get up and plan this whole photoshoot idea because we got inspired by a thrifted outfit or blue eyeshadow. Also an artist named Donna Missal who I’ve been working with for the past year now. Working with her and her team reminds me of why I fell in love with music and touring all over again.

What would you say are some of your biggest accomplishments with your art?

Some of my biggest accomplishments have been in the smallest movements in my career. When I’m on tour and I decided to get into the crowd to get an angle I haven't tried before, even though I have a whole photo pit to myself or when I allow myself out of my comfort zone to ask the cashier with the blue hair if I can take a photo. Things like that, where they seem so minor, but it impacts my art in such a way that changes so much in the bigger picture.

You’re the perfect example of “ask and you shall receive.” What’s in the power of just asking, and what has it done for you?

The power of asking, is being given the chance. From the beginning, I spent a lot of my time emailing artists and magazines for an opportunity, and many times I would be told no or get no reply. When I got the “yes” I would go to that gig and do my absolute best, then add those photos to my portfolio and start the process again. Whether it’s asking for an extra side of ranch at the diner or asking for a photo pass, it’s terrifying asking for what you want sometimes, no matter how big or small, but you’ll surprise yourself with what you can do and who you can be when you ask and get that yes. P.S., I still get nervous asking for an extra side of ranch.

You’ve taken a lot of spontaneous decisions and risks to get to where you are today. Can you think of some notable ones?

Just a few weeks ago my friend Rhianna sent me this event joking how she wished we could go. This event was Virgil Abloh’s private opening night for his new exhibition in the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago. Virgil is a fashion designer, entrepreneur and DJ who has been the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men's wear collection since March 2018. He is also the CEO of the label Off-White, a fashion house he founded in 2013. This exhibition included a dinner where tables had to be bought for $10,000 to $100,000, a cocktail hour with desserts, and a private performance, which alone, started at $250.

A day before the event, we stayed on the phone researching the investors and doctors buying spots at tables and the artists attending and the event itself, volunteering our photography for a space at this opening. Without being confirmed, we both decided we were going to Chicago the next day regardless. We went to our local thrift shop and bought silky dresses, shoes, gold jewelry, and suits. During that time, we got an email back adding us both to the list and less than 12 hours later, we were driving 6 hours to this beautiful exhibition that had just been an idea until we acted on it. Both of our photos ended up being posted by Virgil himself with proper photo credits.

How would you say the influence of social media affects your art?

It’s easy as a creative, especially in this social media age, to feel like you always have to be doing something or planning to do something. That’s definitely one of the cons of social media, it tricks you into thinking you’re behind. I’ve learned to not look to social media for inspiration because I’ll end up comparing one to the other. Despite the cons of social media, the biggest pro that always keeps me going is being able to connect with so many extraordinary people all over the world, and to inspire someone with my art who I’ve never met. That’s pure magic to me.

Where are you headed from here? Any future goals or projects?

A lot of times I just enjoy my time at home while I’m here, and most always I find an event going on in Chicago or New York and take a last minute trip, or there’s a last minute job and I fly to Los Angeles. In between that time I spend time with friends, family and try new creative shoots, or I’m making shirts and selling prints, or planning my next Photoshoot Tour. So from here, I’m just enjoying the way golden hour looks on different buildings and strangers, and finding the balance of fueling my inspiration and taking it to making something powerful.

Any advice specific to women-identifying artists?

My advice to them, and myself would be to remember that we are women, and THAT is our power. We have stories we can tell from our perspective, that not many people tell or show, but they are some of the most important stories. I think it’s so special what we’re seeing in this industry today, with women in the media from all different ethnicities, LGBTQ+ stories and images, body hair, stories of transitioning through art, etc. It is so powerful and it’s special to be a part of it.

Advice to other young Minneapolis artists looking for exposure?

It’s easy to think you have to be somewhere else to “follow your dreams”, but try to build your foundation where you are. In Minneapolis there are so many amazing artists and outlets to explore your craft and build something really beautiful here. You can get so wrapped up into wanting “exposure” or wanting to move and build your audience faster, but the one thing I’ve learned is to remember the people who are paying attention. Truly fall in love with what you’re doing, and there’s no way people won’t pick up on the magic.

Where can people find you?

You can find me at murielmargaret.com, on Instagram @murielmargaret_, or probably in your local photo pit!