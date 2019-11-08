Mpls.St.Paul Magazine Wins Big at Local Publishing Awards

We don’t do it for the awards, we do it for the readers.

But, what the heck. It’s fun to get recognized by your peers.

The magazine's last year of work was recognized by the Minnesota Media + Publishing Association’s Excellence Awards ceremony on Thursday night at Aria. In addition to winning in several categories, the magazine received Editor of the Year for Jayne Haugen Olson, Designer of the Year for Kim Jackson, and Contributor of the Year for Sheila Mulrooney Eldred.

See the list of award-winning articles below.

Gold for Print or Online Feature Article: In Search of Hot Beef (May 2019)

Gold for Print or Online Profile Article: The King of Hmongtown (November 2018)

Gold for Print or Online Regular Column: Tempest in a Tiki Cup (February 2019)

Gold for Single Page or Spread Design: Food Fight! (August 2018)

Gold for Feature Design: 50 Best Restaurants (March 2019)

Gold for Use of Data Visualization/Infographic: Best of the Twin Cities: Periodic Table of Food (May 2019)

Gold for Typography: Food Fight!

Gold for E-Newsletter (The Feed)

Gold for Blog for Publication: Visiting “The Wall of Forgotten Natives”

Silver for Print or Online Regular Column: Counter Culture (May 2019)

Silver for E-Newsletter (Swag)

Silver for Blog for Publication: That Chef Kid

Silver for Best Use of Feature Photography: Instant Summer (June 2019)

Bronze for Blog for Publication: Sneak Peak: Cobble Social House

Bronze for Best Use of Feature Photography: In Search of Hot Beef

Bronze for Print or Online Profile Article: The One and Only (April 2019)

Bronze for Single Page or Spread Design: Not Giving Away Her Shot (January 2019)

Bronze for Feature Design: Cabin Fever Survival Guide (February 2019)

Bronze for Editor’s or Publisher’s Editorial or Letter to the Readers (January 2019)