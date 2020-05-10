MSP Film Society Announces Virtual Festival

× Expand Bridge I-35W Bridge

The last time I was at a movie theater, I was sitting in St. Anthony Main watching the previews for what was supposed to be the 39th annual Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival. How quickly things change.

Since movie theaters are closed for the time being, the film festival has launched a virtual event in its place. From May 15 to May 23, MSPIFF39 Redefined is offering over 40 feature films and several shorts for Minnesotans to stream instead.

If you're not a member of the MSP Film Society, the films are available to the general public for $10 each. Most will be available for the duration of the festival, and some have scheduled screenings. Tickets are still available on a first-come, first-serve basis with limited audiences, so buy ahead, and consider donating to the MSP Film Society so it can continue on.

Here are some highlights that may pique your interest, but check out all the features and shorts on MSPIFF's website. In the meantime, you can also check out the film society's virtual collection.

Bridge

Where were you when the I-35W bridge in downtown Minneapolis collapsed? The debut documentary of Spencer Patzman follows the personal stories of the Minnesotans whose lives collided on that tragic day, and demonstrates how community comes together in the wake of tragedy. Check out the live Q&A on Friday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Land and of My Father

This Minnesota-made feature by director Matthew Koshmrl tells a story of a farmer stirred to protest the Japanese colonization of the the island territory of Dokdo. It comes with a live Q&A on Monday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Medicating Normal

This documentary explores the nation's addiction to prescription drugs, and the rise of over-diagnosis of prescriptions and how Big Pharma exploits the pharmaceutical industry to engineer a profit. It includes a live Q&A and panel discussion on Thursday, May 21 at 7 p.m.

Raise Your Voice

The students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School vividly remember the shooting that devastated their community, and that sparked a global movement. This documentary follows the reporters of the student newspaper, The Eagle Eye, and their right to report on gun culture, global warming, and civil rights.

Stories I Didn’t Know

Rita Davern, who grew up in St. Paul, was always told the prideful story of how her family once owned Pike Island, which sits on the confluence of the Mississippi and Minnesota Rivers. This documentary captures Davern as she reckons with her ancestor's settling on Native land, and should be required viewing for Minnesotans. There will be a live Q&A with the filmmakers and the subjects on Sunday, May 17 at 5:00 p.m.

Tuscalooa

Filmed in Northfield and starring Natalie Dyer of Stranger Things acclaim (with a cameo by 89.3's DJ Mary Lucia), Tuscaloosa goes back to the Alabama town in the seventies to revisit the anti-war movement and women's liberation, demonstrating how a divided nation is still relevant in 2020.

Ways of Being Home: Between Northfield & Maltrata

Speaking of Northfield, the documentary feature Ways of Being Home shares the stories of the Minnesota town's Mexican community and how they came to immigrate here, as around 70 percent can trace their roots back to the small agricultural municipality of Maltrata in the mountains of Veracruz. There will be a live Q&A on Saturday, May 23 at 1:00 p.m.

Women in Blue

Directed by Deirdre Fishel, this documentary profiles three female police officers in Minneapolis and their attempts at making their department more inclusive, and was filmed at the time of the killing of Justine Damond that resulted in the resignation of Chief Harteau. Join the live Q&A Saturday, May 23 at 7:00 p.m.