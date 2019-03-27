What's Left Behind at MSP Airport

× 1 of 10 Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Airport lost and found. × 2 of 10 Expand “There are plenty of scales at the terminal,” explains lost-and-found envoy John Gubash. Advice to passengers: Leave yours at home! × 3 of 10 Expand The airport police will investigate—but not drink—a full bottle of pinot × 4 of 10 Expand Better to lose the baby shoe than the baby. × 5 of 10 Expand Vacation tchotchkes typically get claimed. × 6 of 10 Expand “We get a ton of canes and walking sticks. People sit down in the gate area, then go to get on the plane and leave them behind. You hope they have another.” John Gubash × 7 of 10 Expand Whoever lost this diary guarded her secrets carefully. × 8 of 10 Expand Paging the ghost of Tiny Tim: Musical instruments like this ukulele don’t turn up often in the graveyard of lost goods. × 9 of 10 Expand If medicine is in a pharmacy-labeled bottle, the airport will phone the issuing pharmacy. A pill case like this will wait to be claimed. “They’re usually able to contact the patient,” says Gubash. × 10 of 10 Expand Did someone abandon a wet-dry vac at the TSA checkpoint? (Probably not. Lost and found also receives items from airport work crews.) Prev Next

Program this number into your phone: 612-726-5141. Call it any day between 8 am and 7 pm weekdays, or till 3 pm weekends, and you'll likely reach John Gubash or Nancy Fortier, who run the Metropolitan Airports Commission's lost and found.

That’s the phone number comedian Louie Anderson called last June. As he told Seth Meyers a few days later on his Late Night show, “I said, maybe I’ll just call the lost and found there. You know how that is. Calling the lost and found? You never get through. Boom. Guy picks up! John! You picked up? I go, ‘Can you check to see if you have a giant jacket?’ He comes back: ‘We got a big blue checked one.’ I say, ‘Can you FedEx it to me?’ And they did!”

Televisionland was impressed.

They’d have been more impressed if they could check in on Gubash and Fortier’s un-glamorous and ceaseless work in a little windowless office right between the ticket counters for Frontier Airlines and Air Canada. Here, their small team files and stores everything that gets left behind in the airport. At the gates, in the parking lots, in the bathrooms.

Let’s say your kid drops his favorite stuffed animal at the gate. Or you misplace your $25,000 diamond in the restroom near the taxi stand. That’s where Gubash and Fortier step in.

“She took off her $25,000 ring because she was changing, and didn’t want to get a snag in her pantyhose,” Fortier told me.

Fortier has worked at MAC’s lost and found for seven years, after 34 years working for Northwest and Delta in lost-luggage services. It’s a life path that has left her singularly calm and pleasant.

Fortier continued the ring cycle: “It was about three hours later. She was extremely upset. The ring was an heirloom. ‘My husband is going to kill me,’ she kept saying.”

But Fortier called down to the info desk nearest the bathroom in question, and there it was. “Lost and found is a very emotional place,” Fortier continues. “People are either panicking or they’re very upset with themselves. Think about what people carry. The things they don’t want to lose. The other day we got a folder of documents a man was carrying for his mother in the hospital. He had gotten a call about his own cancer and just walked away, leaving them behind.”

She continued, “Baby blankets are a big one. You’ll hear the crying on the other end of the line. But sometimes we can help. I was never a mother, but I’m sort of a mother here.”

The lost and found keeps custody of the lost items for 90 days. They’ll plug in lost phones if possible, in case someone calls them, and generally do whatever research they can to return the lost items. (Please, people: Put business cards in your luggage!) They also send Facebook messages from a special MAC lost-and-found account, and real paper letters, too. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.

The greatest mystery of Fortier’s tenure? A never-claimed prosthetic leg. “How did they get around without it?” wonders Fortier. “We’re detectives here, but that one we never could figure out.”

The number-one place where items become lost? Curbside pickup, where folks wheel their luggage to a waiting car, hop in, and drive away—leaving everything behind. First the cops examine the lost items for obvious reasons, then they deliver them to the lost and found. The first 48 hours are when lost items are most likely to be picked up.

After 90 days, most items are donated to the Salvation Army, though there are exceptions. For instance, unclaimed cash goes to a special MAC fund. And passports wend their way to the passport office. Last year, Gubash and Fortier processed around 8,500 lost items, but one year that tally exceeded 10,000.

When I visited the room of utility shelves and lonely mittens on a recent day, I was amazed at the intimacy of what was left behind: A fifth-grade girl’s diary with a keep-out aftermarket Master Lock; wallets and eyeglasses by the dozen; a standalone two-inch-high stack of drivers’ licenses; and a particularly heartbreaking, very well-loved, and nose-less stuffed bear.

What purgatory holds our most precious objects in Minnesota, the ones too important to trust to the checked luggage? The answer: A gray room, tended by kind and responsible John Gubash and Nancy Fortier, where there’s a number you can always call. If you only knew to call it.