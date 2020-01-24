Open Casting Call at Mall of America for The Great Danish Adventure

× Expand Shutterstock Copenhagen with Denmark Flag

Calling all Minnesotans with Danish heritage and a love for reality TV: On February 1, O’Connor Casting Company will be holding open auditions for The Great Danish Adventure at the Mall of America.

Ten Americans will be picked nationwide to fly to Denmark and compete in a series of challenges related to Danish culture, for the chance to win $10,000. Participants will be able to connect with their overseas ancestors and learn more about their family history, with excursions to places where their ancestors got married or family farms that create "emotionally charged moments"

“Something magical happens when you discover where you came from and how hundreds of people had to connect in order for you to be born,” said casting director Joan O’Connor in a press release. “Unearthing the mysteries of their family’s legacy is a gift that the cast receives wrapped in an amazing, tangible adventure.”

The show is inspired by another series that was cast by the same company called Alt for Norge, or The Great Norway Adventure. The show spanned for 10 seasons, and featured multiple contestants from Minnesota.

Roughly 1.4 million Americans reported having Danish ancestry according to the 2000 census, and Minnesota is an unmissable place to spot people with Danish ancestry due to its large Scandinavian population. The state has the third largest Danish population, with over 88,000 residents with Danish roots, according to the Danish Consulate in Minnesota. What better way to learn about your heritage than going to your ancestors’ country?

“They can find out what the Danish term ‘Hygee’ means, why there are more pigs than people in Denmark, and why the Danes throw cinnamon all over you if you’re unmarried on your 25th birthday,” said O’Connor.

The open casting call will be February 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Executive Center in the Mall of America. If you can't make it, you can still apply by filling out an application and submitting a video at oconnorcasting.tv.