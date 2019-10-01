The Minnesota Zoo's Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Returns

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Minnesota Zoo Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular

How long does it take to carve 5,000 real pumpkins into faces, animals, and places around the world?

This is the type of question you will definitely ask yourself at the Minnesota Zoo’s Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular—the Taj Mahal of spherical gourds—back for its second mind-bending year.

Buy your tickets in advance at mnzoo.org, and plan to make a night of it: Last year folks waited in line for two hours to get in. (They also raved it was well worth it.)

Oct 1–Nov 3, doors open at 6 p.m., 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, 952-431-9200. mnzoo.org.