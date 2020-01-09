Minnesota Youth Prepare for Model Government Session

× Expand Courtesy of the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities YMCA Youth in Government

This weekend, over 1,500 students from all over Minnesota and western Wisconsin will join for the 66th Youth in Government session at the state capitol. There, the YMCA group will debate over 400 bills addressing an array of issues permeating our state and country, like the achievement gap, affordable healthcare, weapons regulation, homelessness, and police reform.

And yes, 400 bills seems like a highly productive weekend. Perhaps the grown-ups in the actual hot seats should take note.

“We are seeing more and more students working to figure out a world that is changing ultra-fast and that has become more divisive than ever before. They are going deeper into discussions to find the issues that unite them and work harder to get through topics that they differ on and try to build consensus,” says Orville Lindquist in an email, the state program executive for the YMCA Center for Youth Voice.

In the model assembly session, the kids assume the positions of legislators, lobbyists, lawyers, judges, justices, and journalists. Ahead of the weekend, they’ve written bills, lobbyist petition papers, news articles, and idea proposals, says Lindquist.

“They write about issues that are important to them, their families, their schools or communities,” he says. “When they get to the conference, they spend time together, discussing ideas and debating solutions to the ordinary and extraordinary issues that face them every day.”

Students have been preparing for the state conference since September, and they will collectively be representing 56 delegations. Those who’ve participated in the Youth in Government program have a higher likelihood of later voting, contacting elected officials, and working on community issues as adults, according to a recent study of alumni.

“Students learn how to be successful adults in ways that aren’t always possible to learn in a school setting. They learn how to manage their time, figure out where to go, learn to speak their minds and listen to what others have to say,” Lindquist says. “Alumni tell us that they learned more about how to do their jobs through Youth in Government participation than anywhere else. It is exciting when they realize that the skills they built at Youth in Government help them to succeed in their chosen career.”

Two students, elected by their peers, have the unique experience of acting as the youth governor and youth lieutenant governor. This year, the acting authorities are identical twins David and Justin Scheerer from the Red Wing delegation.

“Back in eighth grade, in my leadership corps group, my friends and I joked that David and I would run for Governor and Lieutenant Governor as twins. I guess it stuck,” Justin says. “In its design, YMCA Youth in Government teaches youth independence, the ability to disagree, the beauty of compromise, and the creativity that comes with diversity—diversity that is both demographical and intellectual. I know that few students will spend their life as a lawyer, judge or lawmakers. I also know that this program teaches youth not only about how to be a lawmaker but also how to be a good human being. I want to play my role in helping others become the wonderful people they can. And who better to do it with than my twin brother?”

They both have been involved with the program since the eighth grade, and David will now be at the top delivering speeches, vetoing and signing bills into law, and setting agendas, while Justin serves the same role for the underclassmen legislative chambers.

“I am excited to observe some bills on environmental protection and Minnesota’s role in protecting the world’s climate. For different reasons I am excited for the debate on a number of bills relating to abortion in Minnesota. I think it is really important for young people to be able to debate challenging and controversial topics that they may not be able to discuss at home or at school,” Justin says.

David is looking forward to seeing the discussion on a bill regarding lowering the drinking age. “Overall I’m interested to observe debate and watch how the senators and representatives tackle the challenges facing Minnesota today, and what solutions they come up with,” he says. “As Governor, I want to inspire delegates to take risks and open themselves to the world because that is the only way we can truly learn what the world offers to us.”

Going forward, David and Justin say they are eagerly anticipating voting in the 2020 election, and will carry the memories, skills, and passion for civic engagement they’ve gained with them as they head off to college to pursue law (Justin) and public service (David).

“We are where we are because of our hope for the future. If we believed that our government was a hopeless case of a failed democratic republic, we would not have spent five years learning about it and teaching others. We would not consider devoting the rest of our lives to the government. We see past the darkness. No matter how dark a particular tunnel becomes, it just means the light at the end will be even more appreciated. We won’t lose sight of that light. We hope America doesn’t lose sight of that light. On our part, we will do what we can to kindle it,” the brothers say.