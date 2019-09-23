Minnesota Twins Announce Free 'Postseason Push' Viewing Parties

× Expand Twins Target Field

The Minnesota Twins have kept us at the edge of our seat all season long, as we’ve gone through ups and downs, wins and losses. (Even my grandma, who in nearly 75 years has never been drawn to baseball, has been absolutely captivated by the Twins this year.) Giving back to their ever-enduring fans, the Twins announced Monday that they will host six free “Postseason Push” viewing parties this week across the Twin Cities.

The Twins’ six final regular season road trip games will be broadcast on big screens at Minnehaha Falls Pavilion, Como Park Pavilion, Target Field Station, and the Mall of America Rotunda.

“Our fans have stood strong with us since opening day, and now, thanks to the generosity of our partners with the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, along with the Mall of America, we can bring Twins fans together to engage with the club as we make our final postseason push,” said Dave St. Peter, team president and CEO, in a press release.

While at the viewing party, you may run into TC Bear, who will of course be making an appearance. Don’t forget to grab a photo with the Bomba Counter as Twins pursue an American League Central title. Enjoy the fall sunshine, hang out, and play yard games with friends, family, and fellow fans while cheering for your home team.

Secure your seat and learn more.

'Postseason Push' Viewing Parties

Sept. 24: Minnehaha Falls Pavilion, 5:00 p.m. (Twins at Tigers)

Sept. 25: Como Park Pavilion, 5:00 p.m. (Twins at Tigers)

Sept. 26: Target Field Station, 12:00 p.m. (Twins at Tigers)

Sept. 27: Mall of America Rotunda, 4:00 p.m. (Twins at Royals)

Sept. 28: Mall of America Rotunda, 4:00 p.m. (Twins at Royals)

Sept. 29: Target Field Station, 2:00 p.m. (Twins at Royals)