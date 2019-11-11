Duluth’s Veterans Cemetery Is Minnesota’s Newest Sacred Space

× Expand All photos by David Bowman Charissa Roby Charissa Roby, Marine Corps, E-3 (Lance Corporal)

On the third Saturday of September, the state held a dedication ceremony for Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery–Duluth. It’s the state’s newest such cemetery, 104 acres of birch-covered woodland northwest of Duluth.

We visited the gathering on a gray and rainy day to pay our respects and took some photographs of service members in the crowd. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that the state has 327,000 veterans today, a full 6 percent of the population. A few of them told us what it means for them to be buried up north, in their own backyard, so to speak, where it’s easier for family to visit. It means a lot.

The rain clouds parted for the address by another state veteran, Governor Tim Walz, who served for 24 years with the Army National Guard (he retired as a master sergeant). Near the end of his speech, Walz recalled the 5th Marine Division capture of Iwo Jima in World War II, and he quoted the words of its first Jewish chaplain, Rabbi Roland Gittelsohn.

“‘Here lie officer and enlisted men, black and white, rich and poor,’ Gittelsohn said. ‘Among these men there is no discrimination. No prejudice. And no hatred. This is the highest and purest democracy. And for those of us, the living, whoever lifts a hand in hate against another American, or thinks himself superior, because they happen to be in the majority, makes of this ceremony and the bloody sacrifice it commemorates an empty, hollow mockery.’ ”

Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery–Duluth; 4777 Hwy. 53, Saginaw