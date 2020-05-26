All About Lady’s Slippers

× Expand Photo by shutterstock.com / Edgar Lee Espe Lady's Slipper

Showy lady’s slippers aren’t just the Minnesota state flower. They’re wild orchids (Cypripedium reginae)—“the one with the big pink pouch and the beautiful white sepals,” says Alan Branhagen, director of operations at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. They’re hard to find in the city and even harder to grow in the home garden or windowsill. Please don’t even think about moving one: Showy lady’s slippers, which can live as long as 100 years, are protected by Minnesota’s Conservation of Certain Wildflowers statute.

Better bet: Come early June through mid-July to see the showy lady’s slipper—and four other Cypripedium species—when they debut outside at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. “We’ll have quite a few, but you can also see them at the Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden,” Branhagen says. Can’t make it this season with all the closings at the Arboretum and elsewhere? They’ll be back! Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska, 612-624-2200, arb.umn.edu.

Lady’s slippers present a gardening challenge even for the pros. “It’s only fairly recently that we’ve cracked the code on how to propagate them,” Branhagen says. “Orchid seeds are really strange: They’re literally two cells.” Those tiny seeds take their energy from dissolving a woodland fungus. Having cracked the code, the Arb has started to work with commercial nurseries to release these special orchids into the trade.

Why are the flowers shaped like that? “Charles Darwin wrote a whole book on the various contrivances by which orchids are pollinated,” says Branhagen. “All orchids have specific pollinators. For lady’s slippers, it’s native bees. That rounded pouch with the opening at the top? A bee will come in there and drop inside.”

“Everyone wants to know, Where can I see a showy lady’s slipper?” Branhagen says. The key, he says, is to find somewhere with moist, rich soil—and no deer. “It used to be fairly common in the metro. But the deer: It’s one of their favorite foods.”