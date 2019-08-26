The Healing Garden: Bringing the State Fair Back to its Roots

× Expand Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair MN State Fair Healing Garden

When you think of the Minnesota State Fair, the first thing that probably comes to mind is whatever-food-of-your-wildest-dreams-on-a-stick.

While that’s not a bad thing for your brain to wander to first, the Fair, at its roots, is aimed to educate the public about agriculture and horticulture. That’s why Jenny Cunningham, the greenhouse and gardens supervisor at the Fair, thought it would be the perfect place to house a Healing Garden.

Sitting between the 4-H and Agriculture Horticulture buildings, the Healing Garden holds dozens of plants that have healing and therapeutic qualities. Cunningham hopes to show fair-goers that pop by the garden that uses of herbs beyond cooking.

“[These herbs] have healing properties. We’re trying to get people to think about them other than just like culinary herbs or a pretty plant,” Cunningham says.

Whether it be Chinese or Native American medicine, Cunningham says it’s important to remember that using herbs as medicine isn’t exactly a new idea.

“It’s new to a lot of people because their thought process probably isn’t, Hey, I’m going to make a little lavender pillow because it’s going to make me sleep,” Cunningham says. “Most people also don’t know that you can make a tea with thyme that will help with an upset stomach.”

Cunningham, who has been gardening since the age of 18 and has a degree in horticulture, is genuinely passionate about plants. Being exposed to nature and natural remedies at a young age, tied in with her education and passion for the subject, is what stirred up her idea for the Healing Garden at the Fair.

“I’ve been interested in plants since 18, worked at the Fair for ten years and am really into using natural things,” says Cunningham. “It all tied together and popped into my head, why not have a healing garden there?”

Dr. Korina St. John Rongitsch of Modern Medicine Woman caught wind of the new garden and wanted in.

Doctor K. (her go-to moniker) considers herself a “21st century medicine woman.” It started with her own journey of trying to find solutions to the ailments she had dealt with since the age of 14. With almost 20 years of practice with healers from around the world, adding her to the Healing Garden seemed like a no-brainer for Cunningham.

“She reached out to me after seeing a Facebook post about the garden,” says Cunningham. “She’s really passionate about it as well and was just interested in volunteering her time and helping out.”

Throughout the Fair, Doctor K. will be hosting wellness events and lectures. On the first day, she had a morning meditation and stretching session along with a Q&A. (Is that not a great way to prep for your day for fair food indulgences?)

For Cunningham, the takeaway she hopes people get from the Healing Garden is just some education on what herbs can do for people, healing and beyond. Her personal favorite when it comes to using herbs? Making a salve with dried calendula.

“It’s fun to do and gift,” Cunningham says. “I make a bunch of batches and give it as a Christmas gift. It’s one of those things you can use on anything: dry skin, diaper rashes, and cuts and scrapes.”

The process might be a little long, but well worth it. She starts by planting the calendula in January. Once the flowers make an appearance, she cuts them, dries them and adds them to some olive oil to sit for six to eight weeks.

Or, if she’s looking for some salve in a pinch, she’ll combine the oil and flowers in a crockpot to warm for a day or two. The warmth helps extract the healing properties from the plant.

Still not sure about using herbs? Cunningham says not to be intimidated.

“I think some people get intimidated by plants, whether it's cooking with them or growing them. Plants are a lot more forgiving than people think,” Cunningham says. “It's so good for people’s mental wellbeing, surrounding yourself with nature and plants.”

Learn a little more about herbs with Doctor K. and give them a try at the Healing Garden, which is open everyday at the State Fair.