The MN Species Returning in Spring

collage of animals that fly

Spring starts with a peep and ends with a roar as millions of our feathered friends return #north from their annual beach holidays. John Moriarty and Siah St. Clair are lifelong friends, having met as young naturalists. In 2018 they collaborated to release A Field Guide to the Natural World of the Twin Cities, the definitive book on seeing the world beyond your phone screen. What’s going on out there in the Twin Cities?

Hoary bat

Hoary Bats

“People think all the bats here go into caves in the winter,” says John Moriarty. “And most do: big brown bats and little brown bats—they hibernate here. But red bats, hoary bats, and silver-haired bats—they all migrate South and spend the winter in trees in places like Missouri and Texas.” If you’d like to see a hoary bat migration, good luck. They fly at night, of course, either solo or in small groups.

Tundra Swans

Tundra Swans

Spring wildlife migrants to the Twin Cities can be roughly divided into two camps: the residents, who stay here, and the pass-throughs, who fly by on their way to Canada or northern Minnesota. Tundra swans are the ultimate pass-through waterfowl. “There are so many trumpeter swans around now, people think they’re seeing tundra swans, when they probably aren’t,” says Moriarty. “Tundra swans typically come through at night and rarely touch down. You can hear them though. They’ll be whistling, calling constantly.”

Green Darner Dragonfly

Green Darner Dragonflies

Not all who migrate are birds: “People just don’t think dragonflies are a species that migrates, but some do,” says St. Clair. “As soon as the little midges that green darners eat emerge here, you’ll see them. They’ve all flown up from the South, maybe Missouri or Alabama. I was in Illinois once and saw a big group flying by, thousands and thousands. It was surreal: It looked like a tunnel in the air, yards across, hundreds of yards long.”

Red Winged Blackbird

Red-Winged Blackbirds

“The males come first,” explains Moriarty. “They were down on the Gulf Coast, feeding on corn and rice. They’re first because they’re looking for the best territory to attract females.” Aren’t the females just looking for those handsome red shoulders? “Yes, but it’s like this: You can be the most colorful male at the concert venue, but if you’re shut up in a third-level box seat behind a pillar, who can see you?” Look for these blackbirds in a nice waterfront home with move-in ready cattails.

Horned Lark

Horned Larks

Want to spot a spring migrant that’s a little more uncommon? Head to the airport. “Horned larks are interesting little birds, smaller than a robin, with black feathers that stick up like little horns,” explains Moriarty. “They like open grasslands, so you don’t see them too much in the Cities. But you’ll sometimes see small flocks near the large grassy areas at the airport. Because of the horns, they’re easy to spot.”