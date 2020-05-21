How the Governor’s Fishing Opener Came to Be

× Expand Photos courtesy Minnesota historical society Governors Perpich,Youngdahl, and C. Elmer Anderson and Elmer-L. Andersen left to right: Rock the boat: Governors Perpich (1977), Youngdahl (left, circa 1950), and C. Elmer Anderson and Elmer L. Andersen (1960).

Minnesotans have been fishing since long before “Minnesota” existed. Excavations of Paleoindian settlements in southwestern Minnesota have unearthed tackle—or rather, thin, inch-long fishhooks painstakingly chipped from stone. Sure, they’re no Mepps Aglia trout spinners, but you’ve got to imagine they helped those OG Minnesotans reel—or pull?—in a prehistoric trout.

Some 9,000 years later, the Dakota migrated to Minny and also started hitting the state’s extensive waterways for grub. About 900 AD, Ojibwe people took fishing onto the water, in birchbark canoes. When French fur traders wandered into the territory in the 1600s, they wasted no time casting lines, and early settlers brought fish-forward diets with them from Scandinavia. By 1857, Minnesota counted nearly 100 commercial fishermen in the state.

All of that makes an introduction to the events of 1948: the year Minnesota fishing officially became a thing. That’s when Governor Luther Youngdahl—in concert with the state’s resort industry, public officials, and the Minneapolis Tribune—held the inaugural Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener on Lake Mille Lacs. Youngdahl himself didn’t actually attend the event until 1951. But that first year, his conservation commissioner, Chester Wilson, did, and earmarked $300,000 for state fishing and hunting infrastructure.

Youngdahl’s successor, C. Elmer Anderson, skipped the opener at Mille Lacs during his three years in office. But Governor Elmer Andersen (there were two Elmers, you know?) invited state officials and sports journalists to Leech Lake for the “First Annual Fisherama.” Andersen also instituted the practice of bringing the annual kickoff to a new lake each year. (Spread those dollars around—and haul in those votes!)

For a time in the early ’60s, the media dubbed the event the “Governor’s Fishing Party,” a wink at the carousing that took place after the anglers hit the beach. That name stuck around until Rudy Perpich decided the shore shenanigans were sending a less-than-family-friendly message. His administration (or perhaps that of Al Quie) rebranded the event “The Governor’s Fishing Opener”—emphasis on the fishing.

Our recent governors have attended the event steadily—though with varying levels of enthusiasm. Jesse Ventura applied his Body Breaker to some bass; T-Paw brought a predictable beigeness to the occasion; Dayton appeared cold and miserable no matter the weather.

This will end up as one of those years when the governor skips the opener—for good reason. But the fishing itself will (apparently) go on as usual. As many shore spouses will tell you, fishing alone in an 18-foot Alumacraft is about as socially distant as you can get in Minnesota.