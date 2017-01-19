MN Filmmaker Heads to Inauguration Seeking Whole Truth

The day after the presidential election found Minneapolis-based filmmaker Maribeth Romslo feeling frustrated, worried, and itching to do something more than vent on social media. She called her best friend Nina Sharma, who has worked in nonprofit fundraising and development for 15 years and is currently the director of Special Projects at the University of Denver. The two started talking about the things they could do, like get out of their own bubbles, and really listen to different viewpoints.

“We realized on Nov. 9 that our echo chambers had gotten the best of us; we needed to face that discomfort head on,” Sharma says. “Instead of getting into social media arguments, we wanted to create a place where people from across the political spectrum could share their perspectives. We might not like what we hear, or what we learn. But if we’re going to move forward, we have to listen.”

They quickly got to work building Whole Truth Booth, a free digital storytelling platform that allows people across America to share their own personal truths in hopes of bridging social, cultural and political divides. They set up a website and partnered with Washington D.C.-based Hatch Apps to build a custom mobile app, now available, for free, on iOS and Android. Users can not only record their own thoughts, but view others' recordings.

“There’s something really powerful about having a stranger look right at you through your phone and speak their truth to you,” Romslo says. So far, WTB has around 200 users—most of whom were disappointed by the election outcome. "We would love to hear from more Trump supporters, third party voters, and those who chose not to vote in the most recent presidential election."

Romslo's observation, in just the few weeks the app has been online: "People are really sincere and care about our country, no matter what their political leanings are."

× Expand Whole Truth Booth creators Nina Sharma (left) and Maribeth Romslo

Romslo and Sharma will be on the ground in Washington D.C. for both the Presidential Inauguration on Friday, Jan. 20 and the Women’s March on Jan. 21, filming person-on-the-street interviews on the National Mall (film permits were granted by the city of Washington D.C. and the National Parks Service). Those interviews will be added to Whole Truth Booth’s in-app library. The founders are hoping this is the first of many stops to talk to people across the country—Romslo’s long term goal is a documentary film about what it means to listen and feel heard as an American today. #shareyourtruth