Minnesota Can't Wait Demand a Green New Deal

× Expand Photos by Peter Diamond Minnesota Green New Deal

As schools were just getting out at 3:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon, about 100 student environmental activists gathered from throughout the Twin Cities to lobby outside of the house chambers at the state capitol building for action against climate change, as part of a new, youth-led movement called Minnesota Can’t Wait.

“Young people, and people in particular, should care about climate change because it is a really important issue, and even if you feel like it doesn’t personally affect you, it does, because everything you do is impacted by climate change,” says Isra Hirsi, a sophomore at South High School, whose mother happens to be Rep. Ilhan Omar.

× Expand Isra Hirsi Isra Hirsi, "We need a future, not a pipeline."

MN Can’t Wait is seeking to localize a version of the national progressive movement’s Green New Deal, the first bill of its kind to be proposed on a statewide level. Their platform hopes to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, create hundreds of thousands of well paying jobs, and end investments in fossil fuels and redirect that money to sustainable infrastructures through a 10-year mobilization effort.

“I think it’s really important for young people to be politically active, because even if I can’t vote, it doesn’t mean my voice doesn’t matter,” Hirsi says. “These issues affect me the same as they would any other adult, so it’s really important to do something about it and learn about those things before you turn 18.”

The students, one as young as 10-years-old, came for all sorts of reasons. A student from Southwest High School, Nicole Ryden, says her awareness in environmental activism was sparked by going on camping trips. Another student, Penelope Specker, learned about the Line 3 pipeline and other local environmental issues after joining Southwest's student group Green Team. The March for Our Lives inspired many of the students.

And just because they may not be of voting age, it does not mean they should be ignored. Scientists say that in order to preserve life on the planet, the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere must be reduced from its current level of 400 parts per million to below 350 ppm.

“Like any other youth, climate change is going to affect my future and where I can live, where I can play, and where I can prosper. I have just as much of a stake as anyone else, and that’s the stake of our future,” said Gabriel Kaplan a sophomore from St. Louis Park High School.

“We’re all going to face this issue in the future. This is going to be an issue that lawmakers in 20-30 years are going to end up facing, and we’re the lawmakers in 20-30 years,” Tiger Worku, a junior at South High School adds. “The quicker we can get on it, the faster we can reverse the damage that’s been done to the climate.”

× Expand Youth Choose Climate Justice

The group also emphasizes the need to end the environmental oppression of indigenous, minority, and low-income communities--all people who have historically been disproportionately affected by climate change, whose health suffers the consequences of air and water pollution.

“Our neighborhood is predominantly African-American, and from within it we have already begun to see the effects of climate change,” said Juwaria Jama, a freshman at Spring Lake Park high school who lives in North Minneapolis. “From my window, I can see the pollution spewing out of multiple factories, drying out our air and suffocating our streets.”

× Expand MN Can't Wait

The winters in Minnesota are warming faster than almost every other state, and even exposure to moderate levels of air pollution can result in long-term health risks like asthma and other heart and lung conditions.

“There has never been a time in American history where a child of color could have his voice heard in the way I’ve been able to have my voice heard,” Worku says. “Us youth, we’re ready to have our voice heard. We have a different perspective, and we’re ready to get in there and change laws. This is a new electorate.”

And politicians might just be listening. After MN Can't Wait denounced the controversial Line 3 oil pipeline, Governor Tim Walz announced that he will continue the appeal that former Governor Mark Dayton started. If implemented, the $2.3 billion pipeline route would run through Ojibwe treaty territory.