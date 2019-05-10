Minnesota Turns 161

× Expand Illustration by Olivier Latyk Minnesota 161st Birthday

While the state might, in reality, be turning 161, it doesn’t look a day over 119. But what do you get a state that already has everything? A new pair of choppers? A hotdish pan? ShamWows? Nah. The Star of the North deserves something way more thoughtful than that. When the state turns 161 tomorrow, maybe we could get Minnesota . . .

A Brand New, Fully Functional Mass Transit System

It turns out Minnesota has had lots of birthdays since it first got streetcars (and then sold them for scrap). So, let's get 'er one that both gets people to work on time, and, uh, from Minneapolis to Duluth.

Another Lake

Die-hard collectors never tire of adding to their cull. And in this case, it's super easy. All we have to do is dig a big hole, fill it with water, and then immediately pollute it.

Racial Equity

Minnesota has been dropping hints about wanting this one FOR DECADES, but Equity R Us must be sold out or something, because the state still hasn’t gotten it. Then again, maybe racial equity is just too hard. Should we just get the state a new pair of Rollerblades to replace the ones it wore out scooting around the lakes?

A Shirt with Prince on It

Seriously, you can’t go wrong with this. Unless, of course, the shirt you buy is a pirated one, in which case officials from Paisley Park are just pulling up to arrest you now.

A Winning Sports Team

Even though losing sports teams are kind of Minnesota’s jam, it might be a nice change of pace to interrupt the constant heartbreak. Maybe we could give Minnesota the Golden State Warriors or the New England Patriots. Or, maybe we could just remind it that it already has the greatest franchise in the history of the WNBA.

A Gift Card to Chili’s

Nothing says “I love you” like a gift card . . . to Chili’s.