Tour the Near Future at Mixed Blood Theatre's “Autonomy”

A new experimental play by Mixed Blood Theatre is about to bridge the gap between car and theater enthusiasts alike.

When you wheel into the room where Autonomy takes place, a set-up that's more car show than stage, you find yourself guided on an Oz like path through the history of automobiles. Set-up like a ride through of It’s a Small World at Disneyland, theatergoers climb aboard a golf cart, are given a set of headphones, and are then transported through a series of 9 scenes. Set in 2022, the play follows the story of Gabby, a "a technonerd teen dreamer" who avenges the death of her father against ICE, Amazon, and Google. The actors of each scene repeat it in intervals, and each tour begins 10 minutes apart, with one tour of the play lasting 2 hours.

To be clear, since there are so many moving parts to this production, I only was shown through the space and told an outline of the play itself. But it covers climate change, immigration, and the many ways in which self-driving technology developed by companies like Tesla and Uber will alter how we live. And it's easily one of the most ambitious productions Mixed Blood has ever put on in its history.

Jack Reuler, the artistic director of Mixed Blood Theatre, and the playwright Ken LaZebnik said they were inspired by car shows and seeing other productions of this type of guided theater. "It isn't even that the technology isn't there," Reuler said about how soon we can regularly expect autonomous cars on the road. "A lot of it is the infrastructure isn't there–signs, indicators, and sensors. It's coming your way."

Opening tonight and showing through Sunday (with tickets selling out fast!), the play philosophizes with some not-so-obvious questions about what impact driverless cars will have on society. The structure of the play is multifaceted, acted out in disparate scenes that are played by a set of actors who repeat the same 8-minute scene all night–lending itself to a Crash-like plot where the disparate threads of these individual scenes come to a head at the finale.

One example Reuler brings up about the side-effects of autonomy is that most organs for transplants tend to come from vehicle and motorcycle accidents. If traffic fatalities are decreased by 80 percent with the advancement of this technology, what happens to people in need of a heart or a liver? Another question, will people forgo car ownership and subscribe to a car service in the future through an app on our smartphones?

Jumping from scene to scene, you'll see over 40 vintage rides, and even some celebrity cars that make an appearance–the Mystery Machine, the Austin Powers Shaguar, the Batmobile, the Delorean from Back to the Future–alongside Teslas and sportscars. Reuler connected with car collectors who pointed him in the direction of some rare finds he was able to feature. Each scene showcases cars that match what it's about, for instance, cars with flame decals on the set of an accident.

“How soon is this coming? Your use of Uber and Lyft right now is the predecessor to the driverless electric." Reuler said. There will be no DUIs, less fatalities, less toxins in the air. People with disabilities will be able to get around more easily. These cars can even charge themselves. Imagining a world with auto-driving cars on demand is a rabbit hole of a thought experiment.

In the same week where drivers for Uber and Lyft went on strike for being exploited for their labor, does the future look bright with those same companies at the helm of what Reuler calls a greater cultural shift than that of the invention of the automobile itself? While I remain cautious and skeptical about just how much these companies that are currently radically disrupting our lives have our best interests in mind, it seems the autonomous future is unavoidable.

Autonomy is showing at Saint Paul RiverCentre May 9–12.