With Miss Richfield, the Holidays Aren't a Drag

Miss Richfield 1981 burst onto the Twin Cities drag scene in 1996, presented her first holiday show at the Illusion Theater in 1999, and went national in 2003, when she swept onto the stages of Provincetown, Mass. This year, her holiday show, Miss Richfield: Gender Fluids for the Holidays, runs December 6–22. We caught up with the divine Miss R.’s creator, Russ King, while he was visiting his mom and hitting the laundromat to freshen up some sequins.

Gender fluids! I thought the only Christmas fluid was eggnog.

We call it “Gender Fluids: a non-binary approach to happiness.” It’s a really cute show about gender and the he/she/they movement. I did it in Provincetown for 60 shows; it worked well.

After 60 shows, it’s tight.

You’d think! Mine is always a little different because I do involve audience members in the show for significant pieces. Sometimes I wish I didn’t have that unknown factor, but that’s what’s special about it. The flavor of the evening depends on who’s picked and who you talk to.

Tell me about Miss Richfield’s holiday season.

Well, she spends most of her time on the bus, because she likes to get downtown early. Everything you see onstage is from her modest, but sufficient, Richfield home. The Christmas tree, the fireplace—she has to bring them back and forth, because she needs them at home every night.

That fireplace, it’s so special to me. It’s the fireplace we had all the years I was growing up. She made my father dig it out of somebody’s trash in the alley, and if you knew my father, you would appreciate that. He is not the type of person to dig through trash. She saw it and said: We need that for our basement rec room. He said no. She said yes. Well, you see who won. My mother loved it: It’s just a little tin fireplace, but she decorated it every year. If I tell that story, people think it’s just made up for the show. But it’s really from my childhood.

Does Miss Richfield celebrate any other holidays?

Oh, she celebrates what she calls “all the Christmases.” Cha-nooka, that’s what she calls Chanukah, but she says it feels a little long for her. Eleven days is too long. That’s the nice thing about being Christian—you can get through the holiday in a day and a half. If you’re Protestant and good at scheduling, you can get it down to a day. The hard thing about Cha-nooka is that it floats around: Sometimes it’s near Christmas and sometimes early in December and sometimes the third weekend after Labor Day, which is why she always keeps flatbread and hard-boiled eggs in the freezer. Because you never know when you might need to pull them out.

All the Christmases are honored. If she receives a fruitcake and she finds it’s a little dry, she adds gravy. For New Year’s, she calls bingo at the VFW, does the countdown at 8, packs up the leftover Salisbury Steak in her purse, and is home in bed by 10:30 to get the New Year off on the right foot. The cats don’t know it’s New Year’s. They’ll be up, so she has to be ready.

It’s nice that the kids today are learning about drag characters early, through Randy Rainbow.

Isn’t Randy great? I was in an Orbitz commercial with him a few years ago. Look it up: Randy Rainbow, Margaret Cho, Orbitz. Miss Richfield isn’t big enough to make the title, but you’ll see me. Randy did some video work for Miss Richfield before he blew up and got so busy. It’s interesting to think about how big drag is now, with RuPaul’s Drag Race and the drag brunches. They’re terrific, really terrific, but we had to use our imagination more when I was a kid. The elves–they wore green and red. And you really had to think about if there were any girls. Now any time you see elves there are pink ones, too. Those are the girls. But we had to wonder. That’s Miss Richfield’s gender-fluid holiday show.

Illusion Theater; 528 Hennepin Ave. N., 612-339-4944; illusiontheater.org