Minnesota’s Rising Suicide Rate: A Look at Trends and Prevention

The celebrity deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain inspired weeks of tributes from friends, colleagues, and admirers. Less attention, however, followed a sobering report in June from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which underscored how much more common suicides have become across the country. Since the year 1999, the national rate has increased 25 percent. The change has been especially severe in Minnesota, where this violent death rate has risen 40 percent.

In 2016, suicide claimed 745 lives in Minnesota. A closer look at the data, collected by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), hints at some of the reasons for the increase: access to firearms, the contagion effect (knowing someone else who has died of suicide), and high-profile suicides (like the death of Robin Williams). But these deaths may involve some combination of 600 variables, starting with race, age, gender, income, geography, marital status, and health.

“Suicide is very complex and it is hard to find any one thing that may be driving the increase,” says Melissa Heinen, a suicide epidemiologist who oversees Minnesota’s Violent Death Reporting System at MDH.

Some trends have emerged from the Minnesota data, however, and two groups appear to be most at risk here: middle-aged men and American Indian youth. More recent attention has been directed at LGBTQ youth. Understanding the background and culture of these groups is crucial to addressing the problem, health experts say. “We’ve been able to find shared risks and protective factors,” Heinen says.

Take farming, which has the highest suicide rate of any occupation. Ted Matthews believes he’s the only therapist in the country who treats exclusively farmers, a position funded by the state’s department of agriculture. If therapists “don’t understand the basic premise of how farmers think, they can actually harm them,” says the Duluth native. Yet that understanding took time to develop.

Farmers rarely reach out for help, especially to someone they don’t know. Matthews discovered this dynamic in 1993, while working as a crisis interventionist for FEMA after the Great Flood of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers. One year into the program, Matthews got a call from a college ag instructor asking if he treated farmers. Matthews was taken aback: of course he did. But then, reviewing patient records, he realized not a single farmer had ever called him.

“It’s a matter of trust, and knowing you, and seeing you as part of their group,” he says.

That account largely matches the experience of Jennifer Andrashko, who has served in rural mental health clinics and now works as an assistant professor in the social work department at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

“Doing clinical work is pointless if you don’t have rapport and trust. Full stop,” she says. That involves training future graduates on what it’s like to practice in smaller rural communities, where true patient privacy can seem like an impossibility. (What do you do when you run into your patients in the grocery store—in a town where there’s no other store?)

Some populations have been more proactive about asking for help. Leaders from the Lao community, for example, have requested death-by-suicide numbers from MDH, as have Korean adoptees. Last year, the Korean Adoptees Ministry Center expressed concern about what, anecdotally, seemed like a high number of suicides. According to some national research, suicide risk has been higher among adoptees than non-adoptees. So MDH compared the numbers against its data, finding 14 deaths over a six-year period. Although that’s not unexpectedly high, MDH and the adoptee group pledged to keep tabs on deaths, and began community conversations on mental health based on the data.

This approach is especially important in rural or isolated areas, where the contagion effect can be amplified because everyone knows each other. Postvention support, as it’s called, can be essential, even when the number of actual deaths is small, says state suicide-prevention coordinator Amy Lopez.

In the most effective treatment scenarios, prevention starts in the population itself. Educational materials can be tailored by language or even color to resonate with different age groups or ethnicities, explains Dan Reidenberg, executive director of Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, a national nonprofit, based in Bloomington.

Some underlying themes hold true across cultures. For example, studies have shown that a strong sense of belonging can be protective against suicide. To this end, an MDH grant in southwest Minnesota aims to help Dakota Wicohan youth learn their native language. And while MDH officials stress the project remains ongoing, 2016 numbers suggest the suicide rate among Native Americans in Minnesota has stabilized.

There’s more for public health officials to glean from the data, such as the influence of alcohol and the history of mental health problems. (The CDC report revealed that 54 percent of suicides left no record of a mental health condition.) Location is another known clear factor: A redesign of the Smith Avenue Bridge in St. Paul should help deter jumpers, after a cluster of deaths in 2015.

But the first-line responses to this public-health problem likely won’t come from the ranks of epidemiologists (or grieving public figures).

“Many times people struggling with mental health believe the people around them don’t care or don’t want to hear it,” Reidenberg says. “We all have a role in preventing suicide—not just doctors and therapists.”