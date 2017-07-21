Minnesota’s Insta-Famous Dogs

Minnesota is no stranger to rad Instagram accounts. It’s easy to find accounts for dreamy skyline views or drool-worthy dishes (ahem, check out @mspmag for both), but dogs may be winning the Insta-game. Yes, that’s right. Those perfectly-groomed Corgis in Gold Medal Park and Basset Hounds dragging their ears on the ground down Lyndale have their own accounts. And they’re killing it. Here’s your non-definitive guide to some of the area’s most famous dogs (not ranked in any specific order).

HANDLE: @artthecorgi

NAMES: Arthur and Amelia

FOLLOWERS: 38.5k

“Dogs don’t need Instagram,” Corgi owner Jason Birch repeatedly told his friends. But eventually he cracked, and within just six months of running an account for Arthur (and, soon after, puppy Amelia), he garnered attention from Good Morning America, Buzzfeed, Barkbox, and other big names. “I just want to spread the love to as many people as possible to help make people’s days,” Birch says. “We all need some puppy love!” Yes, yes we do.

HANDLE: @stanthebasset

NAME: Stanley

FOLLOWERS: 26.7k

Stan the Basset Hound might be all of us in dog form. He loves to eat, sleep on the couch, and visit local breweries. He gets mad when his friends (owners) go anywhere without him, and he gets visibly excited when you mention his favorite store (Pet Stuff in Minnetonka). His owner, Ashley Larson, started his account when he was just a puppy in 2014. He has gained almost 30,000 followers since then, as well as nods from BarkBox and other large accounts.

HANDLE: @threelittlefrenchies

NAMES: Doris, Lola, Myra and Big Frank

FOLLOWERS: 51.7k

While the name may be somewhat misleading (there are actually four French Bulldogs on the account), we’ll forgive owner Angela Schroeder, because her Insta is so dang fun. Each bulldog has his or her own unique personality—Lola and Big Frank love to play, while older sisters Doris and Myra would rather sleep on the couch—but they’re all adorable, especially since they’re often decked out in tutus and Hawaiian shirts.

HANDLE: @ChristopherCline

NAME: Juji

FOLLOWERS: 107k

Chris Cline’s account isn’t your average dog Instagram. Sure, it features striking photos of a Goldendoodle named Juji going on all sorts of adventures in Buffalo, Minnesota, but Juji actually looks gigantic. Like, almost “Clifford the Big Red Dog” enormous. Cline started Photoshopping his girlfriend’s dog a couple of years ago as a hobby, and it quickly turned into an Internet sensation. “I don’t even really know how it happened,” Cline said. “My first photos, when I was learning how to use Photoshop, were really bad, and people even loved those."

HANDLE: @secondhandhounds_

NAMES: Several, the account is by a Eden Prairie nonprofit animal rescue center.

FOLLOWERS: 12k

The people at Secondhand Hounds know that every dog deserves a good home—and they’re using their Instagram to find foster and adoptive families for their rescues. Plus, they post success stories from previous adoptions (our hearts) and up-and-coming news about the business, like how to rent a litter of puppies to play with at a party. #Irresistible, right?

HANDLE: @pointerproblems

NAMES: Gordie and Lylle

FOLLOWERS: 13.2k

Gordie is one of the most serious-looking German Shorthair Pointers on Instagram. Lylle (their recent foster dog-turned-adoptee) is one of the happiest. The two make quite a pair, but they’re best friends—even if Lylle is cramping Gordie’s #SeriousAF style. Bonus: Gordie and Gus, of up-and-coming Twin Cities dog account @gusgus_thervafrenchie, go on playdates—and their owners met on Instagram.

HANDLE: @hollyupnorth

NAMES: Holly and Juneau

FOLLOWERS: 101k

At more than 100,000 followers, Australian Shepherds Holly and Juneau are some of Minnesota’s most-followed dogs. Owner and up-and-coming photographer Dani Peterson started the account the day after she got 3-year-old Holly. “What started out as a joke quickly turned into something that positively impacted my life,” Peterson says. “I wanted to inspire others to stay humble and appreciate the little things in life.”

HANDLE: @endeavorsofego

NAME: Ego

FOLLOWERS: 24.1k

University of Minnesota student Sydney Ryan decided to buy a camera and learn photography so she could take better pictures of her blue merle Border Collie, Ego, just last fall. Since then, her dreamy edits have earned the attention of more than 24,000 followers—plus Dogs of Instagram and a few local brands. In their spare time, Ryan and Ego train for agility competitions and hope to compete internationally someday.

HANDLE: @molly_bullydog

NAME: Molly

FOLLOWERS: 24.5k

Molly could be Shoreview’s (or Minnesota’s) sassiest English Bulldog. Her owner, Jen Steen, captions Molly’s photos and videos with funny and feisty comments—and she’s sure they’re exactly what Molly would say if she could talk. She love to talk about her chubby rolls, days cuddling in front of Netflix, and her weekly deep thoughts in a segment called the Poop Chronicles.