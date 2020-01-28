This Minnesotan's Say Yes to the Dress Dream Comes True

× Expand Courtesy of Say Yes to the Dress Say Yes to the Dress America

Reality television fans in the Twin Cities might see a familiar face on Say Yes to the Dress America. Brittany Wenzel and her husband Phil, who reside in Minneapolis, will be in a two-hour special episode that airs from 7-9 p.m. on March 14 on TLC.

Say Yes to the Dress America is a special edition of Say Yes to the Dress that features 52 couples, one from each state, as well as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. Ten of the couples will be highlighted throughout the show’s run, which culminates with a wedding event episode at Central Park in New York.

Wenzel applied for Say Yes to the Dress shortly after she got engaged—a show she’s watched since its inception and has since gotten her husband hooked on. A day after applying, TLC contacted her about Say Yes to the Dress America and the couple began an application process with a video testimonial about why they loved and wanted to represent Minnesota. Wenzel and her husband are both Minneapolis transplants—she moved here to attend the University of Minnesota, and he was adopted from India—something that factored strongly into her desire to represent the state.

“I think mainstream media often looks at Minnesota as this kind of white-washed, not much going on here [state],” Wenzel said. “So to be a diverse and interracial couple representing Minnesota made me so proud.” She lists the people and their trademark kindness as what she loves most about the state.

The experience surpassed expectations, but with a free wedding and dress (and travel to New York), how could it not? Walking into Kleinfeld Bridal? “Surreal is really the only word,” Wenzel said. They say never meet your heroes, but there was no façade to Randy Fenoli, who Wenzel said was as upbeat and outgoing off-camera as he was on. The other 51 couples were the cherry on top. The brides created a Facebook group to stay up to date on each other’s lives and share photos. While the wedding ceremony was less traditional than usual, Wenzel said it was still special to her. “It was touching to all be doing it together, starting that journey and saying those words together,” she said. “It was a very diverse group of people which is neat, a good representation of America.”

Wenzel opted for a rose-gold wedding dress and knew heading into Kleinfeld Bridal she didn’t want a “white-white” dress. She almost selected a dress from one of the designers who was on location, but her consultant convinced her to try a few more dresses first. The color and sparkle of the rose-gold dress strewn across her consultant’s arms immediately seized her attention and once she tried it on, it was a wrap.

It’s unclear if Say Yes to the Dress America will be a one-time special or if there will be future editions, but a PR contact for the show said anything is possible.