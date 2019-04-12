Minnesota Zoo Reveals 2019 Summer Music Line-up

× Expand Courtesy of the Minnesota Zoo Music in the Minnesota Zoo

The Minnesota Zoo announced the artists performing for its 27th annual summer music series with some of its biggest names yet, although it could use more female representation. The concerts, performed outdoors in the zoo’s small-ish amphitheater, will get you up close and personal with each performer.

In June, catch performances from big-name Minnesota musicians like The Cactus Blossoms, The Suburbs with Mark Mallman, and Mason Jennings. Come July, do the time-warp with the 70s English rock band The Psychedelic Furs and the Pop 2000 tour stop, featuring bubblegum hits of the early aughts from Lance Bass, Aaron Carter, and Ryan Cabrera. The country and folk rock artists Rosanne Cash, Belle and Sebastian, and Conor Oberst will also be performing in July. The artists closing the dog days of summer in August include Steve Earle & The Dukes, Mat Kearney, and Josh Ritter.

For the full line-up, visit suemclean.com/zoo. Tickets are on sale Saturday, April 20 at 10 a.m.