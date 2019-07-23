Minnesota Twins to Play Vitilla on Nicollet Mall Today

× Expand Courtesy of the Minnesota Twins The Minnesota Twins Second Annual Mall Ball

Bottle caps and broomsticks will replace baseballs and bats for the Minnesota Twins this afternoon on Nicollet Mall.

Certain Twins players will be stationed between 6th and 7th street to participate in a friendly game of vitilla, the Dominican Republic's version of stickball, for the second annual Mall Ball event. The game is similar to baseball, but uses a thinner bat and a bottle cap for a ball, which makes getting a hit much more difficult, but all the more rewarding. It was vitilla that helped prepare Dominican players like Jorge Polanco and Nelson Cruz for the MLB.

While downtowners can get an up-close look at the Twins in their element off the field, free ballpark-themed food and beverages will be available for attendees, bringing the feel of the baseball diamond to Nicollet for this special event (cross your fingers for peanuts and Cracker Jack). The Twins will be playing three rounds of vitilla between noon and 1 p.m., but food and live music will start at 11:30 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m.

If you don't get enough of the baseball action this afternoon, catch the Twins at Target Field tonight, as they face the New York Yankees at 7:10. Take us out to the ball game–or, at least bring the ball game to the streets of downtown.