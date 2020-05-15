Minnesota: Surviving Scourges for 162 Years

× Expand images courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society (moccasins, fort snelling, trike, logging, church, infantry, legislature, kenny); Shutterstock and TeddyandMia (boat), Aquir (closed), Roi and Roi (tick), sippman (turkey), Tatevosian Yana (vaccine), Mascha Tace (tinder) 6 Timeline images

More than 100 years have passed since a deadly influenza epidemic drove the state into a quarantine like the one we’re confronting now with COVID-19. The story of these diseases starts before civilization itself, transcending imaginary borders like Minnesota—or America. Let’s revisit some of our state’s darkest battles in this never-ending campaign—and, for reassurance, see how we came out the other side.

1854

Paddleboat

Steamboats carry cholera up the Mississippi River to St. Paul. The city’s newspapers, politicians, and board of health attempt to suppress information about the outbreak. The Sisters of the Order of St. Joseph treat the stricken at the state’s first hospital.

1862

After the violence of the U.S.-Dakota War, the army forcibly marches a 1,658-person, 4-mile-long caravan of Dakota people to Ft. Snelling. Mostly women and children, the detainees spend the winter in a concentration camp. Measles rips through, killing nearly 300 souls.

old trike

1880

The diphtheria epidemic spikes in Sleepy Eye, hitting mostly children. Authorities record 80–90 deaths as the scourge devastates entire families. Finally, in 1883, the disease vanishes as mysteriously as it had arrived.

1882

Smallpox hits the north country’s logging camps. The Brainerd police block panicky lumberjacks who attempt to flee the sick zone for Duluth or the Cities. Eventually, health officials vaccinate the laborers and burn their infected camps.

1888

The eminent Norwegian doctor Gerhard Armauer Hansen arrives in Minnesota to study Norwegian immigrants with leprosy. Through his research, he hopes to convince colleagues that the disease isn’t hereditary but contagious through close contact.

1898

Typhoid infects hundreds in the 15th Minnesota Volunteer Infantry at the State Fairgrounds. The epidemic spreads to the front of the Spanish-American War before army physician Dr. Walter Reed traces its probable origin back to Mpls.’s water supply.

State Legislature

1903

The state legislature repeals an 1883 state law requiring all school-age children to be vaccinated for smallpox. Compulsory child vaccination becomes illegal. Who doesn’t love a comeback story?

1906

After tuberculosis kills 20,000 Minnesotans between 1887 and 1899, construction begins on the future Ah-Gwah-Ching (Ojibwe for “out of doors”), a massive state-run sanatorium overlooking Shingobee Bay, on the south shore of Leech Lake.

1918

The so-called “Spanish flu” zigs from Kansas to WWI’s frontlines and zags back to Minnesota. The U of M postpones classes, and the Mpls. Dept. of Health shuts down all schools, churches, and theaters. By the time it ends, the flu kills nearly 12,000 in the state.

1924

In late January, an injured Canadian enters a Duluth hospital. Five days later he’s diagnosed: smallpox. Deaths reach 37 up North; it hits the Twin Cities in the fall. By 1925, 500 have died from the largest outbreak in state history.

1946

Minnesota’s polio outbreak balloons to nearly 3,000 cases. Officials cancel the State Fair. An Australian nurse, Sister Elizabeth Kenny, dedicates her clinic in Mpls. to a novel polio rehab regimen.

Tick

1975

A disease jumps from deer to tick to human, emerging in the woods near Lyme, Connecticut. In 1982, it hits Minny. Before long, Lyme disease becomes the number one vector-borne illness in the country.

1982

Gay activist Bruce Brockway, the publisher of Positively Gay, Mpls.’s first LGBTQ newspaper, also becomes the first Minnesotan to be diagnosed with HIV. A year later, with nine confirmed cases in the state, Brockway co-founds the Minnesota AIDS Project.

1994

Congress threatens funding for the National Endowment for the Arts after the Strib’s critic, Mary Abbe, fretfully (and dubiously) reports on a bloody staging of Martyrs and Saints at Patrick’s Cabaret by HIV+ performance artist Ron Athey.

vaccinating a child

1995

A terrifying meningitis outbreak at Mankato West High School infects eight and kills one before state officials successfully vaccinate 30,000 people over a three-day period.

Turkey

2015

In January, a novel disease wipes out a backyard mixed-bird flock in Washington State. By March, a highly pathogenic avian influenza strain (H5N2) strikes a commercial turkey operation in MN. Farmers euthanize millions of birds—Minnesota counts 9 million deaths—while China, Mexico, and Canada cut poultry imports.

2017

In 1998, a paper by quack British doctor Andrew Wakefield fraudulently linked vaccinations to autism, eroding vaccination rates. Almost 20 years later, the state suffers the largest measles outbreak in a generation—with the Somali community especially hard-hit.

Tinder

2018

As national STD rates reach record levels, MN health officials track a local rise in chlamydia, syphilis, and gonorrhea. Our infectious disease director points to two factors: (1) the renewed unpopularity of condoms and (2) the dating app Tinder.