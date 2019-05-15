Minnesota State Fair Announces Free Concerts for 2019

Courtesy of Minnesota State Fair
Belinda Carlisle and Dessa Coming to the Minnesota State Fair
We all love the State Fair, right? It's in our DNA as Minnesotans. But as we know, the fair can be pricey. So why not plan your agenda this year around some free entertainment? The Minnesota State Fair announced its lineup of free concerts this year, with plenty of highlights if you can't make it to a Grandstand show.
On August 22 and 23, Belinda Carlisle will bless the beginning of the fair with her presence. After leaving The Go-Go's in 1984, Carlisle went on to pursue a solo career, becoming a certifiable hitmaker in the process. She released her self-titled solo album in 1986 with "Mad About You," and a year later, topped the charts with the eternal bop that is "Heaven Is A Place On Earth."
Other highlights? Dessa will be doing her thing at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell on September 1 and 2, and other local musicians like Early Eyes, Aby Wolf, and Jaedyn James will be performing at the Schilling Amphitheater. If tribute acts are up your alley, there will be bands covering the work of The Beatles, Tom Petty, and Queen. And if you're just trying to have a good time, maybe attend the fiddle contest or purvey the "art-rock jazz fusion" band that is The Galactic Cowboy Orchestra. In lieu of a lighter, wave that Pronto Pup in the air! It all goes down between August 22 and September 2.
Leinie Lodge Bandshell Tonight! (performances scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.)
- Belinda Carlisle (Aug. 22 & 23)
- Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone (Aug. 24 & 25)
- Lonestar (Aug. 26 & 27)
- One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen & The Works (Aug. 28 & 29)
- Tony! Toni! Toné! (Aug. 30 & 31)
- Dessa (Sept. 1 & 2)
Leinie Lodge Bandshell
- Dawson Hollow
- Mac McAnally
- Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
- Chad Przybylski and his Polka Rhythms
- The Quebe Sisters
- Brandon Lay
- The 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” Band
- AC Jones
- The War and Treaty
- Mollie B & Squeezebox
- Tonic Sol-fa
- Colt Ford
- Jaida Dreyer
- Bill Kirchen and Redd Volkaert
- Lucky Chops
- Matt’s Family Jam
- The Peterson Brothers
- The BB King Blues Band Featuring “The Voice” Michael Lee
- The Sound Exchange
- MSF Amateur Talent Contest Semifinals
West End at Sunset at the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater
- Nooky Jones
- Early Eyes
- Aby Wolf
- Pert Near Sandstone
- First Avenue Goes To The Fair
- Jaedyn James & The Hunger
Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at West End Market
- MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick
- Sarah Morris
- Joyann Parker
- Mentalist Noah Sonie
- The Minnesota State Fiddle Contest
- Sawyer’s Dream
- Hit Ticket
- USAF Band of Mid-America Starlifter
- Six Mile Grove
- Fantastick Patrick
- Fab 6: A Beatles Tribute
- Pushing Chain
- The Kate Escape
- Minnesota Americana-Roots Music Contests
- Craig Clark Band
- John Bush
- Craig Ebel & DyVersaCo
- The Galactic Cowboy Orchestra
- Alléz-OOPS!
Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar Stage
- Westside Band
- MFELLAZ
- Kat Perkins
- iLLism
- Malamanya
- Free Fallin – A Tribute to Tom Petty
International Bazaar Stage
- Cheremosh Ukrainian Dance Ensemble
- Intoxicats
- Papa Shalita
- Native Pride Dancers
- Chuck Thiel & His Jolly Ramblers
- Blue Book Band
- Dirty Shorts Brass Band
- Grupo Mio
- Atahualpa
- Patrick Adams
- VocalEssence Singers Of This Age
- Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers
Ramberg Music Cafe Stage
- The Fairlanes
- Steve Noonan
- Tony Cuchetti
- Rich Lewis Band
- Jim Berner’s Music Legends
- Vicky Emerson
- Big Bob Scoggin
- Tim Patrick and his Blue Eyes Band
- Honky-Tonk Jump
- The Christopher David Hanson Band
- Bill & Kate Isles
- Jolly Zuks
Family Fair Stage at Baldwin Park
- Sean Emery
- Break-Shop Bump’n
- Greg Frisbee
- The Chipper Experience
- Kenny Ahern
- Babaloo Music & Fun
- Alléz-OOPS!
- The Dollipops
- Six Appeal
- MSF County Fair Talent Contest