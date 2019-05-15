Minnesota State Fair Announces Free Concerts for 2019

× Expand Courtesy of Minnesota State Fair Belinda Carlisle and Dessa Coming to the Minnesota State Fair

We all love the State Fair, right? It's in our DNA as Minnesotans. But as we know, the fair can be pricey. So why not plan your agenda this year around some free entertainment? The Minnesota State Fair announced its lineup of free concerts this year, with plenty of highlights if you can't make it to a Grandstand show.

On August 22 and 23, Belinda Carlisle will bless the beginning of the fair with her presence. After leaving The Go-Go's in 1984, Carlisle went on to pursue a solo career, becoming a certifiable hitmaker in the process. She released her self-titled solo album in 1986 with "Mad About You," and a year later, topped the charts with the eternal bop that is "Heaven Is A Place On Earth."

Other highlights? Dessa will be doing her thing at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell on September 1 and 2, and other local musicians like Early Eyes, Aby Wolf, and Jaedyn James will be performing at the Schilling Amphitheater. If tribute acts are up your alley, there will be bands covering the work of The Beatles, Tom Petty, and Queen. And if you're just trying to have a good time, maybe attend the fiddle contest or purvey the "art-rock jazz fusion" band that is The Galactic Cowboy Orchestra. In lieu of a lighter, wave that Pronto Pup in the air! It all goes down between August 22 and September 2.

