Who Doesn't Go to the State Fair?

Last year, more than 2 million ticket buyers moseyed through the turnstiles of the State Fair. And if that sounds like a lot, it is.

Among those millions, particular population groups are easy to spot. The parents who put their kids on dog leashes, for instance—they’re almost all there. Also well represented? The win-more-donkey-sized-pink-gorillas-than-a family-of-eight-can-comfortably-carry crowd.

So vast is the cross section of Minnesotans at the Fair that it raises the question: Who isn’t there? Among the yardstick-carrying, tank-topped throngs, at least a couple of groups must be missing, right? We asked Fair CEO Jerry Hammer if he knew.

“Statistically, we are overrepresented in every demographic,” says Hammer, with an exception, he adds, which we’ll get to in sec.

To bolster Hammer’s contention, the Fair (with research firm Nielsen Scarborough) produces a demographic report each year with categories including employment status, education, gender, and age. More than 37 percent of fairgoers, for instance, have attained a college degree (or an advanced degree), which pretty much matches the state figure of 36 percent.

It should be noted, though, that the Fair’s attendance figures don’t count unique visitors, but rather all ticketed entries, which means that an individual with a college degree who attends the Fair on seven different days counts as seven attendees. It’s a nuance that makes comparing Fair demographics to the state population somewhat less exact.

Getting to who skips the fair, then: The Fair draws a higher percentage from almost every group: 25- to 34-year-olds, 35- to 44-year-olds, 45- to 54-year-olds, and 55- to 64-year-olds.

Who’s not there? The state’s true seniors—ages 65 and up—make up a smaller portion of fairgoers than their population would indicate. In Minnesota, 15.9 percent of the population is 65-plus, compared to only 12.5 percent of State Fair attendees.

If only the families with an overabundance of donkey-sized pink gorillas would drag along grandma and grandpa instead, we’d be all set.