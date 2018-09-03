Minnesota State Fair Daily: Day Twelve

Mangonada shaved ice from Minnesnowii at the Minnesota State Fair
Welcome to your star spangled, all encompassing, full-bellied planner to a day at The Minnesota State Fair. You got this.
Theme Day: Kids and Last Chance Day! Kids get in for $9 and there are Kidway and Midway specials all day, plus many vendors offer Last Chance bargains all day. In Dan Patch Park, it's Hmong MN Day, so pop in to watch some traditional music and dance all afternoon.
Daily Picks
- Is there possibly one more princess who will sit for a butterhead carving?
- You have to time your Pet Pavilion visit with the Doberman Drill Team show. Teams of dobermans synchronized to music is NOT something you can see tomorrow.
- Joan and David Donatelle are in the Cambria Kitchen today teaching us about The Mediterranean Diet.
- Meet Nate Hough of St. Paul's Brake Bread Bakery, and learn about sustainable business and tasty crumbs.
- If you're going to go for it in the Big Cheese Cheese Carving Contest, in which you carve things out of cheese, think bigger than the moon.
- Better than a rodeo, it's the Bulls & Barrels Championship. Bull riders try to last 8 seconds while horse racers beat the barrels and the clock.
- Go see Ryan Franke this afternoon, he's a fun-guy.
- Crafters will want to stop into the Eco Experience to learn how to make your own eco-friendly paints and finishes.
WHAT2EAT2DAY
- Old School: Your last chance for official and authentic State Fair mini donuts!
- New School: Late in the week, we found a new winner! Go get the fried bologna sandwich from Netterfield's while the kids rack up tickets on the kidway.
- Chew on this: You heard that Saturday set an all time record of 270K people?
- Last Call: Take a break from the beers for a little purple cow, blue raspberry slush, or orange whip at Galaxy of Drinks.
- Don't forget to check out Dara's Top Five before you go. And dip back into the Get It / Skip It / Your Call post because we've updated it with a little downloadable picto-guide cheat sheet!
At the Grandstand TONIGHT
The 80's will flash all over the grandstand tonight with the Life Tour featuring Culture Club, the B-52s, and the Thompson Twins (or at least one of them). TICKETS!
Free Music/Stage Picks for Today
- Cornbread Harris is back at the AFL-CIO stage for some good bluesy action.
- Classic country can't do much better than Becky Kappell and The Fat 6.
- Get some 90's R&B Revival on the Bazaar stage tonight.
- Take worship at the Church of Cash at Schell's stage and rock to some Ring of Fire to ring out the summer.
The 330-foot Space Tower was built in Germany in 1965. It was shipped to Duluth before being loaded onto 20 trucks for the journey to the Fair grounds.
Many vendors are offering great discounts, because who wants to haul all that stuff home! Don't be afraid to ask about clearance bargains, but also make sure you get their website or store address so you can find them the other 353 days of the year.
If ever there was a day to get your time in on the rides, it's today. The discounted deals make it easy to get on the Teacup ride 6 more times.
It’s a modern miracle to get so many million Minnesotans together every year, I really think it is one of the reasons Minnesotans have more togetherness than other states, we see each other face-to-face every year! So I’ll leave you with one final tip. If you’ve got a big group of all ages with folks in wheelchairs, children in strollers, the whole run of life, one great way to say goodbye to the fair is to have someone get there early and score a good table in the shade at either O’Gara’s or the Ball Park Café. Then, use that as a home base as you watch the grand parade of life, and everyone comes and goes. Can’t believe it’s over already, can you?
