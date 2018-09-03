Minnesota State Fair Daily: Day Twelve

× Expand Mangonada shaved ice from Minnesnowii at the Minnesota State Fair

Welcome to your star spangled, all encompassing, full-bellied planner to a day at The Minnesota State Fair. You got this.

Theme Day: Kids and Last Chance Day! Kids get in for $9 and there are Kidway and Midway specials all day, plus many vendors offer Last Chance bargains all day. In Dan Patch Park, it's Hmong MN Day, so pop in to watch some traditional music and dance all afternoon.

Minnesota State Fair Day 1 button

BUTTON OF THE DAY

If you happen to see Steph March out there, she'll be wearing THIS button. The first person to find her and call it out each day will win a free year's subscription to the magazine! High five and selfie included.

Daily Picks

WHAT2EAT2DAY

At the Grandstand TONIGHT

The 80's will flash all over the grandstand tonight with the Life Tour featuring Culture Club, the B-52s, and the Thompson Twins (or at least one of them). TICKETS!

Free Music/Stage Picks for Today

Cornbread Harris is back at the AFL-CIO stage for some good bluesy action.

is back at the AFL-CIO stage for some good bluesy action. Classic country can't do much better than Becky Kappell and The Fat 6.

Get some 90's R&B Revival on the Bazaar stage tonight.

on the Bazaar stage tonight. Take worship at the Church of Cash at Schell's stage and rock to some Ring of Fire to ring out the summer.

The 330-foot Space Tower was built in Germany in 1965. It was shipped to Duluth before being loaded onto 20 trucks for the journey to the Fair grounds.

Many vendors are offering great discounts, because who wants to haul all that stuff home! Don't be afraid to ask about clearance bargains, but also make sure you get their website or store address so you can find them the other 353 days of the year.

If ever there was a day to get your time in on the rides, it's today. The discounted deals make it easy to get on the Teacup ride 6 more times.

It’s a modern miracle to get so many million Minnesotans together every year, I really think it is one of the reasons Minnesotans have more togetherness than other states, we see each other face-to-face every year! So I’ll leave you with one final tip. If you’ve got a big group of all ages with folks in wheelchairs, children in strollers, the whole run of life, one great way to say goodbye to the fair is to have someone get there early and score a good table in the shade at either O’Gara’s or the Ball Park Café. Then, use that as a home base as you watch the grand parade of life, and everyone comes and goes. Can’t believe it’s over already, can you?

Your #mnstatefair moment of the day:

× A woman got on our express bus w/ still warm cookies, offering them all way down the aisle. #MNStateFair #realMNnice — Judson & Nelson (@minnecentric) September 3, 2018

Where to Find Us Today:

PODCAST ON A STICK! Listen to Steph March and Steph Hansen as they podcast live from the Fair everyday: Here's the episode from Day 11!

