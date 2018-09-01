Minnesota State Fair Daily: Day Ten

Welcome to your star spangled, all encompassing, full-bellied planner to a day at The Minnesota State Fair. You got this.
Theme Day: It's FFA Day! There are several Future Farmers of America livestock judging events taking place throughout the day. And in Dan Patch Park, it's AARP Day!
Life is short, get the second corndog button - blue
BUTTON OF THE DAY
Going for the record with everyone else today? If you happen to see Steph March out there, she'll be wearing THIS button. The first person to find her and call it out each day will win a free year's subscription to the magazine! High five and selfie included.
Daily Picks
- How are you going to skip a talk called The Magic of Homemade Fermented Beverages?
- Please report to the Cambria Kitchen for 45th Parallel Distillery and their discussions of how to distill vodka or rum.
- I don't quite know what Mr. Cleanhouse Vegetable Game Show might be, but I feel like I could win.
- The MN Craft Brewer's Guild has lots of good info today: Hop Talk, Growing a Brewery in a Crowded Market, and Ales vs. Lagers.
- Today would be a rad day to check out the 3rd Lair Skatepark as they flip boards and BMX bikes while performing gravity breaking moves.
- If you know a kid who wants to be a ranger, take them to hear about The Thin Green Line: Protecting Wildlife Around the World.
- Maybe you've been practicing all week at the $2 Milk Stand, but now its time to show. The Moo Booth's Milk Chug-a-lug Contest opens sign-up at 2pm!
- A great conversation about The Story Behind MN Cold Hardy Grapes will be started at the MN Wine Country booth. Drink and learn.
- People who plan ahead will get very down with Trees & Shrubs for 2050.
- Unless you're too full from chug-a-lugging milk, you can win prizes competing against other Fair goers during the Moo Quiz Show.
- Horse show speed events has the horses competing in pole weaving, barrel racing, and jumping figure 8.
WHAT2EAT2DAY
- Old School: Spaghetti Eddie's deep fried pepperoni and cheese super sticks have a wicked following.
- New School: Have I told you to get stacked chicken enchiladas or wood grilled elote from the Tejas booth yet? Do THAT.
- Chew on this: Aren't you dying to know which vendors are making money at the Fair?
- Last Call: Sweetland Orchard Ciders are also on tap at Ball Park Cafe, and they're damn refreshing.
- Don't forget to check out Dara's Top Five before you go. And dip back into the Get It / Skip It / Your Call post because we've updated it with a little downloadable picto-guide cheat sheet!
At the Grandstand TONIGHT
Crimp it and pimp it, tonight it's HAIRBALL! Join Kat Perkins for a Bombastic Celebration of Arena Rock. Tickets are just $15!
Free Music/Stage Picks for Today
- A battle of the bluegrass bands will be waged, with furious pickin', at the Schell's stage this afternoon.
- Please time your West End beer run with the action from the Zarongo Flamenco Dancers.
- Sharpen up your vocal maneuvers, and get onstage for Karaoke by Mia Dorr in the Garden.
- Kazual brings the smooth music and the smoother moves to the Bandshell this afternoon.
- Check out Rich & The Resistors with Elvis at Mancini's today.
- Just: Rubber Chicken Theater.
- Buckets & Tapshoes is a raucous and fun show to watch, tonight on the Schell's stage.
- Everyone's favorite groovers, That Magic 70's Sunshine Band shows up at Dino's tonight.
- Chastity Brown takes over the Schell's stage tonight at 8pm for one more show.
Do you sometimes wonder just who is Judson and Carnes? Most streets on the grounds are named in recognition of past State Agricultural Society leaders and individuals who shaped the State Fair between 1854 and 1940.
Summer may be officially over, but you can still have deck parties in the fall. Be sure to check out local company Yardbird’s collection of socially-conscious and cost-effective outdoor furniture. They're on the ground floor of the Grandstand.
If the littles have been pestering for a pet, bring them up to the Animal Inn Junior Showmanship at the Pet Pavilion today. Students from 8-18 will show their skills at handling dogs, and you can show what kind of work and dedication it takes to own a dog.
The last Saturday of the State Fair is the day most likely to break attendance records! However, if you’re a typical quiet-life loving Minnesotan, when things really get bumping, you’re going to want to step out of the chaos for a bit, and that’s when you need to know about the Hideaway Speakeasy. Up above it all in the Grandstand, boasting good Wi-Fi and a private side deck, it’s a breath of fresh air when you need one most.
Your #mnstatefair moment of the day:
Where to Find Us Today:
- Dara will be broadcasting her radio show, Off the Menu, from the WCCO booth at 11am.
- Steph will be broadcasting her radio show, Weekly Dish, from the MyTalk booth at 9am.
- PODCAST ON A STICK! Listen to Steph March and Steph Hansen as they podcast live from the Fair everyday: Here's the episode from Day 9!
Tag your photos with #statefairdaily on Instagram, and we'll re-post you here!
<< Back to the 2018 State Fair Headquarters
Ferris wheel icon created by Icon Fair | Hanger icon created by y. onaldi | Carriage icon created by sahua d | Peace icon created by AomAm | All icons from the Noun Project