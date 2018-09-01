Minnesota State Fair Daily: Day Ten

Welcome to your star spangled, all encompassing, full-bellied planner to a day at The Minnesota State Fair. You got this.

Theme Day: It's FFA Day! There are several Future Farmers of America livestock judging events taking place throughout the day. And in Dan Patch Park, it's AARP Day!

Daily Picks

WHAT2EAT2DAY

At the Grandstand TONIGHT

Crimp it and pimp it, tonight it's HAIRBALL! Join Kat Perkins for a Bombastic Celebration of Arena Rock. Tickets are just $15!

Free Music/Stage Picks for Today

Do you sometimes wonder just who is Judson and Carnes? Most streets on the grounds are named in recognition of past State Agricultural Society leaders and individuals who shaped the State Fair between 1854 and 1940.

Summer may be officially over, but you can still have deck parties in the fall. Be sure to check out local company Yardbird’s collection of socially-conscious and cost-effective outdoor furniture. They're on the ground floor of the Grandstand.

If the littles have been pestering for a pet, bring them up to the Animal Inn Junior Showmanship at the Pet Pavilion today. Students from 8-18 will show their skills at handling dogs, and you can show what kind of work and dedication it takes to own a dog.

The last Saturday of the State Fair is the day most likely to break attendance records! However, if you’re a typical quiet-life loving Minnesotan, when things really get bumping, you’re going to want to step out of the chaos for a bit, and that’s when you need to know about the Hideaway Speakeasy. Up above it all in the Grandstand, boasting good Wi-Fi and a private side deck, it’s a breath of fresh air when you need one most.

Your #mnstatefair moment of the day:

Where to Find Us Today:

Dara will be broadcasting her radio show, Off the Menu, from the WCCO booth at 11am.

Steph will be broadcasting her radio show, Weekly Dish, from the MyTalk booth at 9am.

PODCAST ON A STICK! Listen to Steph March and Steph Hansen as they podcast live from the Fair everyday: Here's the episode from Day 9!

