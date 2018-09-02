Minnesota State Fair Daily: Day Eleven

.
Welcome to your star spangled, all encompassing, full-bellied planner to a day at The Minnesota State Fair. You got this.
Theme Day: It's Friends of the Fair Day! Which I think we all are. But it's also the Great Yoga & Wellness Get-Together at Dan Patch Park. Check in for stretchies, flexies, and demos of great fitness practices like barre, boxing, and interval training. Plus, athleisure wear (which works equally well as eaterwear).
Daily Picks
- It's time for German Shepherds to rule the Pet Pavilion.
- And, are Mini Rex rabbits like jumbo shrimp? Find out.
- The U of M Alumni Marching Band will park it today on stage outside of the The Garden.
- If you're considering an Electric Car, pop in and chat with current owners at the Eco Exp.
- Tiny Footprint Coffee is in the Cambria Kitchen teaching you how to make your best cuppa joe, even it that's nitro cold press.
- Don't forget to pop into the 4H Musical! There are only two days of performances left!
- SEWERMAN! You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll plug your nose, you’ll hurl!
- There have been 4H Chef for a Day Cookoffs happening all week, this is your chance to see them compete with grilled salads.
- Why not check out the View from the Tractor Seat? Put yourself in local farmers shoes, or machines, really, to better understand our agri-community.
- The 21st Annual MN MOO OFF contest could be your bid to fame and fortune, if you got the pipes and the passion.
- Listen to the cheesemaker at Redhead Creamery when she hosts this happy hour chat: Wine & Cheese Ridiculously Good. Not lying.
- What's Wrong With My Evergreen sounds like a personal problem, but it's not. None of us know what to do when they go brown and dead-like.
- It's the last chance for the 4H Fashion Revue, make it work.
WHAT2EAT2DAY
- Old School: Sometimes you just want a big egg roll on a stick! Check out Que Viet for that brand of goodness.
- New School: Get in line early for the Honey Cream Soda Float at the Ag/Hort, it will get longer the more you wait!
- Chew on this: A crucial question to consider about State Fair mascots: pants or no pants?
- Last Call: It's unofficial wine slushy day, so please report to French Creperie or MN Wine Country.
- Don't forget to check out Dara's Top Five before you go. And dip back into the Get It / Skip It / Your Call post because we've updated it with a little downloadable picto-guide cheat sheet!
At the Grandstand TONIGHT
It's the MN State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals tonight! Check in with all the talented humans who have been competing all week, some will walk away as champions! And, it's FREE!
Free Music/Stage Picks for Today
- The Reminders are in the Bandshell this morning, and their cool blend of reggae-tinged hip hop beats. A good tip-off to your day.
- Breck School's BATO BATO Marimba band will be shaking it up on the Bazaar stage.
- Take a breather with The Secret Sisters in the bandshell over lunchtime.
- Nothing like a Sax Quartet at the Farmers Union.
- More zydeco at the Bandshell with Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience.
- Har Mar Superstar is headlining the Bandshell tonight, you can expect a good crowd for this one.
Since the Fair is really meant to celebrate farms and farmers, it shouldn't surprise you that the Corn Roast booth sells about 25 acres of corn over 12 days. Those acres are located in Waverly, MN. Should we even talk about the 400 pounds of butter the booth goes through?
Adam Turman is in his second year at the Fair, and he has turned it up. The local artist, who's known for his whimsical MN style and restaurant/brewery murals, has great load of branded material at his shop in the Grandstand. From tea towels (check your Bargain Book!) to drinkware to clothing and prints, you gotta get at least one thing branded with hotdish.
Even if they complain about walking and tired feet, they'll jam like their old maniac-self at the Kidsdance show. And you get to sit.
The second-to-last day of the State Fair is when us die-hards start getting emotional, but still have time to do one last everything, and that’s why it’s the best day! Don’t miss the chance to swing by the International Bazaar outpost of the terrific Caribbean restaurant West Indies Soul for tender and fiery jerk chicken, and my favorite Caribbean-American guilty pleasure, Jamaican patties. Add a bottle of Ting and sit down in the shade near the Ag building—they call that winning the game of life, friends.
Your #mnstatefair moment of the day:
Where to Find Us Today:
- PODCAST ON A STICK! Listen to Steph March and Steph Hansen as they podcast live from the Fair everyday: Here's the episode from Day 10!
