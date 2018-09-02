Minnesota State Fair Daily: Day Eleven

Welcome to your star spangled, all encompassing, full-bellied planner to a day at The Minnesota State Fair. You got this.

Theme Day: It's Friends of the Fair Day! Which I think we all are. But it's also the Great Yoga & Wellness Get-Together at Dan Patch Park. Check in for stretchies, flexies, and demos of great fitness practices like barre, boxing, and interval training. Plus, athleisure wear (which works equally well as eaterwear).

BUTTON OF THE DAY

If you happen to see Steph March out there, she'll be wearing THIS button. The first person to find her and call it out each day will win a free year's subscription to the magazine! High five and selfie included.

Daily Picks

WHAT2EAT2DAY

At the Grandstand TONIGHT

It's the MN State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals tonight! Check in with all the talented humans who have been competing all week, some will walk away as champions! And, it's FREE!

Free Music/Stage Picks for Today

Since the Fair is really meant to celebrate farms and farmers, it shouldn't surprise you that the Corn Roast booth sells about 25 acres of corn over 12 days. Those acres are located in Waverly, MN. Should we even talk about the 400 pounds of butter the booth goes through?

Adam Turman is in his second year at the Fair, and he has turned it up. The local artist, who's known for his whimsical MN style and restaurant/brewery murals, has great load of branded material at his shop in the Grandstand. From tea towels (check your Bargain Book!) to drinkware to clothing and prints, you gotta get at least one thing branded with hotdish.

Even if they complain about walking and tired feet, they'll jam like their old maniac-self at the Kidsdance show. And you get to sit.

The second-to-last day of the State Fair is when us die-hards start getting emotional, but still have time to do one last everything, and that’s why it’s the best day! Don’t miss the chance to swing by the International Bazaar outpost of the terrific Caribbean restaurant West Indies Soul for tender and fiery jerk chicken, and my favorite Caribbean-American guilty pleasure, Jamaican patties. Add a bottle of Ting and sit down in the shade near the Ag building—they call that winning the game of life, friends.

Your #mnstatefair moment of the day:

× My niece got excited for the roasted corn at the #mnstatefair. When she got her ear corn, she refused to eat it because the "handle was gross."



I enjoyed every bite. pic.twitter.com/yPQTDRQGqx — Kristin (@klesno) September 2, 2018

Where to Find Us Today:

PODCAST ON A STICK! Listen to Steph March and Steph Hansen as they podcast live from the Fair everyday: Here's the episode from Day 10!

