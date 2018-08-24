Minnesota State Fair Daily: Day Two

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Minnesota mural at the State Fair

Welcome to your star spangled, all encompassing, full-bellied planner to a day at The Minnesota State Fair. You got this.

Theme Day: It's Governor's Fire Prevention Day! This happens to be the largest fire-prevention education event in the WORLD. Also find Early Bird specials on the Mid-and Kidway until 1 p.m. today.

Ope State Fair button blue

BUTTON OF THE DAY

(OPE!!) Will you just be scootin' by the Fair today? If you happen to see Steph March out there, she'll be wearing THIS button. The first person to find her and call it out each day will win a free year's subscription to the magazine! High five and selfie included.

Daily Picks

Is it raining? Didn't notice. Duck inside the Fine Arts Building and be an art sleuth. Grab a sheet at the front desk and follow the clues to collect the names of art. This is a blue ribbon moment for you.

Don't sleep on the Horticultural Society's Potted Plant Show, where your love of terrariums can be free. Also scheduled feedings of carnivorous plants, the horror.

Guess what gang, the unofficial State Fair Czar Andrew Zimmern will be cooking and hanging out at the Cambria Kitchen from noon–1 p.m. today!

Hey while you're there, pop across the hall to Jacob's Lefse where you can pick up ready-to-eat rolls of buttered-sugared lefse in baggies. I call those: post-Fair drive snacks.

Let's turn that backyard into a luxury vineyard already, hmmm? If brewers can do it, so can we winos. The MN Grape Growers are in the Ag/Hort building all day to say: Ask me about growing grapes in Minnesota.

. You aren't going to be able to look away from that Mock Car Crash scene as part of the fire prevention programming.

as part of the fire prevention programming. At 6 p.m. in the MN Craft Brewer's Guild pubucational space in the Ag/Hort, you'll get schooled as Pryes Brewing and Invictus Brewing talk about Opening a Brewery.

WHAT2EAT2DAY

Old School: Garlic Fries at the Ballpark Cafe (while you're drinking all the new beers)

Garlic Fries at the Ballpark Cafe (while you're drinking all the new beers) New School: Mangonada shaved ice from Minnesnowii in West End. WOWZA.

Chew on this: Dara picked her Top Five New Fair Foods yesterday. It's a good list. Drew and Steph culled the ever-needed Get-It-Skip-It-Your-Call list after ingesting some 85+ new foods/drinks yesterday.

Dara picked her yesterday. It's a good list. Drew and Steph culled the ever-needed list after ingesting some 85+ new foods/drinks yesterday. Last Call: The beergarita from Tejas that debuted last year is the only way you're going to get through someone singing Moody Blues at the Garden's karaoke. (Also, get some guac).

At the Grandstand TONIGHT

SUGARLAND with Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell! Tickets run $57–$67.

Free Music/Stage Picks for Today

Accordian music is so much more than squeezebox melodies—check out Cafe Accordion Orchestra at the Bazaar in the early afternoon, for happy hour.

Then stick around for Shane Martin, and some modern country rock, at 8pm.

You know, Arts A'Fair sponsors pop-up performances throughout the Fairgrounds. Maybe go check out what Z Puppets Rosenschnoz has going at Expo Place, or what Stages Theater Company will be doing over in West End.

While you're slurping your Produce Exchange grilled peaches, post up next door to Dino's Gyros where Party Time Dueling Pianos duke it out in lively form, from 11 a.m.–2:45 p.m.

And over at The Current, Mark Wheat will be hanging out with local hero, Har Mar Superstar.

Did we all know that in 1901 VP Theodore Roosevelt made his famous "speak softly, but carry a big stick" speech at our Fair? Twelve days afterward, an anarchist assassinates William McKinley and Roosevelt takes the oath of office.

Great Lakes Clothing, in the Veranda area of the Grandstand, is your one-stop shop for land of 10,000 lakes-inspired apparel, eyewear, coasters, purses, tumblers and prints. And here's today's rainy day style tip: To avoid racoon eyes, swap your basic mascara for a waterproof formula by local beauty company Sigma.

Don’t put the ketchup and mustard directly on the corn dog for anyone under the age of 12. What is a convenient condiment maneuver for adults is a mustard malady for distracted youths.

One of the great undersung delights of the fair is the beachside miracle of the Manny’s Torta’s pineapple. At this stand, they start the day with a tower of fresh pineapples, and then, to order, lop off the piney bits, hollow out the middle and grind it up with coconut milk, ice, and a little cinnamon and vanilla, returning it to the pineapple shell while handing it to you with a straw. What, are you in Club Med all of a sudden?!

Your #MSFTip of the day:

× #MSFTips Visit Steichen’s Grocery Store & Deli, a hidden gem in the alley off of Clough Street. The best deli sandwiches at the best State Fair in the country! — Dave Morem (@davemorem) August 21, 2018

Where to Find Us Today:

Steph March will be on Fox 9 Buzz at 9:30 a.m. talking Top New Food Picks!

Then find Smarch popping into Lori & Julia at the MyTalk 107.1 booth at 3:30 p.m.

PODCAST ON A STICK! Listen to Steph March and Steph Hansen as they podcast live from the Fair everyday: Here's the episode from Day 1!

